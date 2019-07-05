Beach party acontece na próxima semana no Garena Free Fire

Por Wellington Botelho

Os jogadores do título Garena Free Fire terão uma super novidade na próxima semana. Beach party do game será realizada em 14 de julho.

Os detalhes foram divulgados pela empresa no Facebook: “Vamos dar uma festa!  não é uma festa qualquer, mas uma festa na praia”.

Conheça detalhes do novo personagem do Garena Free Fire: Perigoso mercenário

“Todos vocês estão na lista de convite! fique atento para saber mais sobre a festa”, compartilhou na rede social. Confira:

We're going to be having a party! 🎊 Not just any party but a BEACH PARTY! 🏖

Did you think we'd Summer-fy the map for…

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Thursday, July 4, 2019

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Marvel’s Spider-man para PS4 terá trajes de ‘Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa’


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo