Golden retriver recebe raro tratamento de radioterapia para tumor no cérebro

A year ago today I started treatment for a brain tumour (meningioma). It was discovered with an MRI scan after I had a couple of seizures but no other symptoms! It was inoperable so daily radiotherapy for 4 weeks was suggested. Mum or Dad did the round trip of 5 hours every day and I also had a general anaesthetic every time – I was very brave apparently and very sleepy! The worst part was nothing to eat in the morning – seriously a boy could starve…. The top of my head & the sides were shaved and marked so they knew the right area, swipe right➡️➡️. I think I look quite cool don't you? Will post occasionally on how I got on over the last year😀