Vídeo assustador: mulher deixa aranha gigante correr em suas mãos; ‘É linda’, diz

Just to show you what it’s like to hold a huntsman lol. (Watch for the teleportation jump. 😂) This absolutely gorgeous male Holconia immanis was a bit flighty at first, but eventually calmed and knew I meant him no harm. I’ve held him before (this is the guy I mated with that female a few posts back), but I haven’t held him since, so he was a tad skittish.