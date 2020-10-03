Veja fotos de cobras exóticas da Indonésia atacando presas

Por Metro Jornal

O geólogo Korchnoi Pasaribu, de Jacarta, na Indonésia, tem como hobby fotografar as tribos, os animais exóticos e a herança cultural das mais de 17 mil ilhas que compõem seu país.

Em algumas imagens, ele capturou cobras raras, algumas delas bastante exóticas, capturando e devorando suas presas.

São animais tão belos que quase esquecemos que também são altamente venenosos. Em uma delas, uma cobra azul ataca e come um rato.

LEIA TAMBÉM:
Empresária comemora fim do casamento com foto e cartaz: “Enfim…divorciada!”

Veja algumas imagens:

Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo