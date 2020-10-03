Veja fotos de cobras exóticas da Indonésia atacando presas
O geólogo Korchnoi Pasaribu, de Jacarta, na Indonésia, tem como hobby fotografar as tribos, os animais exóticos e a herança cultural das mais de 17 mil ilhas que compõem seu país.
Em algumas imagens, ele capturou cobras raras, algumas delas bastante exóticas, capturando e devorando suas presas.
São animais tão belos que quase esquecemos que também são altamente venenosos. Em uma delas, uma cobra azul ataca e come um rato.
LEIA TAMBÉM:
Empresária comemora fim do casamento com foto e cartaz: “Enfim…divorciada!”
Veja algumas imagens:
View this post on Instagram
. ~ Ready To Attack ~ #sonyalpha_id #sonyalpha #sonyindonesia #snake #snakes #angry #blue #viper #natgeowildlife #natgeoyourshot #animalkingdom #animalphotography #animalinstinct #peace #nationalgeographic #nature #indonesia_photography #photography #awesome_photographers #greatshotz #georock_photography #picsoftheday #photooftheday #marimotret_id #yourshotphotographer
View this post on Instagram
. Yellow #sonyalpha_id #sonyalpha #sonyindonesia #snake #snakes #marimotret_id #georock_photography #indonesia_photography #wildlife #wild #natgeoyourshot #nature #macrophotography #macro #wildlifephotography #picsoftheday #greatshotz #photography #natgeo #natgeowild #macrophoto
View this post on Instagram
. ~ Ready To Attack ~ . . Jika Agama kau bilang konspirasi, Mengapa ada Kitab Suci ? . . #sonyalpha_id #sonyalpha #sonyindonesia #snake #snakes #angry #blue #viper #natgeowildlife #natgeoyourshot #animalkingdom #animalphotography #animalinstinct #peace #nationalgeographic #nature #indonesia_photography #photography #awesome_photographers #greatshotz #georock_photography #norasism #picsoftheday #photooftheday #marimotret_id #stayathome #stayhome #dirumahaja
View this post on Instagram
. 🐍 Strike 🐍 . . #sonyalpha_id #sonyalpha #sonyindonesia #sonyphotography #snake #snakes #strike #natgeoindonesia #natgeowildlife #natgeoyourshot #natgeowild #natgeo #wildlifephotography #wildlife #wild #snakesofinstagram #eating #indonesia_photography #photooftheday #photography #awesome_photographers #greatshotz #picsoftheday #georock_photography #marimotret_id #yellow
View this post on Instagram
. ~ No Caption ~ . . #sonyalpha_id #sonyalpha #sonyindonesia #snake #mouse #eating #marimotret_id #georock_photography #indonesia_photography #wildlife #wild #natgeoyourshot #nature #macrophotography #macro #wildlifephotography #picsoftheday #greatshotz #photography #natgeo #natgeowild
View this post on Instagram
. ~ Strike ~ . . Late post . . Gear : Sony A9, 70-200mm FE 2.8 GM Exif : 1/2500s , f 7.3 , ISO 2500 . . #chameleon #strike #chameleons #animallovers #animalphotography #animals #animal #animalkingdom #animallove #sonyalpha_id #sonyalpha #hewan #binatang #natgeowild #natgeoindonesia #wildlife #wildlifephotography #nationalgeographic #natgeowildlife #marimotret_id #sonyalpha_id #dragonfly #dragonflyphotography
View this post on Instagram
. ~ Tribolonotus Gracilis ~ . . #tribolonotusgracilis #crocodileskink #hipaae #macrophotography #macroindonesia #macro #macro_captures #macrophotos #kadalduripapua #kadal #natgeowild #natgeowildlife #natgeoindonesia #picsoftheday #photography #animals #animal #animalplanet #animallovers #animalinstinct #marimotret_id #marimotret_kasihsayang #sonyalpha_id #sonyindonesia
View this post on Instagram
. ~ Kopi Sore ~ . #snake #snakes #wildlife #wildlifephotography #animalphotography #animals #natgeowild #natgeowildlife #agoraimages #brown #animalkingdom #animal #eye #picsoftheday #photooftheday #indonesia_photography #photography #awesome_photographers #hunting #ig_shotz #macroindonesia #macrophotography #macros #macro #macro_captures #sonyalpha_id #sonyalpha #marimotret_id
View this post on Instagram
. ~ Making ❤ ~ . . #frog #froglove #frogs #froggy #amazon #animals #animal #animallovers #animalphotography #animalkingdom #amphibians #amphibian #macrophotography #macro #macrophoto #macro_captures #marimotret_kasihsayang #kodok #marimotret_id #picsoftheday #photooftheday #photography #photoshoot #awesome_photographers #natgeowild #natgeoindonesia #natgeo #nationalgeographic #love
View this post on Instagram
. ~ STRIKE ~ . . #frog #froglove #frogs #froggy #amazon #animals #animal #animallovers #animalphotography #animalkingdom #amphibians #amphibian #macrophotography #macro #macrophoto #macro_captures #hewan #katak #kodok #marimotret_id #picsoftheday #photooftheday #photography #photoshoot #awesome_photographers