Cão caríssimo comprado pela Internet chega doente e morre em poucos dias

‼️ PLEASE SHARE ‼️ ⠀ ⚠️ WARNING SENSITIVE CONTENT ⚠️ ⠀ RAISE AWARENESS FOR POMERANIAN PUPPY BREEDING & IMPORTING! ⠀ @pomeranian_boomini pomeranianminiboo1 – COLD HEARTED PUPPY TRAFFICKER WHO HAS NO PHYSICAL CONTACT WITH THE DOGS SHE SELLS. ⠀ FIRST PICTURE IS OUR PUPPY A FEW HOURS AFTER WE RECEIVED HER. SECOND PICTURE, THE PUPPY WE MADE PAYMENT FOR.. I STILL QUESTION IF IT’S THE SAME ONE? OUR POOR BABY ARRIVED WITH TEAR STAINS, MATTED FUR, COVERED IN FAECES, VOMITING & DIARRHOEA. I AM AWARE POMS CAN SUFFER FROM LOW SUGAR LEVELS, OUR PUPPY WAS PROVIDED WITH FOOD & WATER ON ARRIVAL. SHE DRANK SMALL AMOUNTS OF WATER HOWEVER, WAS REFUSING TO EAT. ⠀ AFTER BEING IN OUR CARE FOR JUST 6 HOURS PUPPY WAS TAKEN TO VET, WHO ADVISED SHE WAS MALNOURISHED & UNDERWEIGHT, IF SHE DID NOT STAY IN OVERNIGHT ON A DRIP, SHE WOULD DIE. THEY ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE PUPPY WAS A LOT YOUNGER THAN THE AGE THAT WAS STATED ON THE PAPERS, 4 MONTHS. EVEN THOUGH BREEDER TOLD US JUST 7 DAYS BEFORE SHE ARRIVED, THAT SHE WAS ONLY 2.5 MONTHS. ⠀ PLEASE SWIPE TO SEE VIDEOS OF PUPPYS CONDITION, EVEN AFTER RECEIVING SPECIALIST VETERINARIAN CARE. THEY BREAK MY HEART 💔 STILL SO WEAK, REFUSING FOOD & STILL VOMITING. ⠀ PLEASE SWIPE FOR BEEEDERS RESPONSE. WE SHOULD BE GRATEFUL WE ONLY PAID 3K? WOW THIS IS 3MONTHS WAGE TO SOME PEOPLE, HOW DARE SHE MAKE A SINGLE CENT IN PROFIT ON THIS POOR SUFFERING BABY. ⠀ WE WAS UNEDUCATED & CHOSE THIS BREEDER FROM TRUSTING WORD OF MOUTH. PLEASE BE CONSIDERATE & USE THIS TO SPREAD AWARENESS. PLEASE BEFORE BUYING A PUPPY, DO YOUR RESEARCH, DON’T MAKE THE MISTAKE WE DID 😪 ⠀ PLEASE VIEW PREVIOUS IGTV VIDEO FOR FULL STORY.