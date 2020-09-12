Momento emocionante! Donos reencontram animais após um mês da explosão no Líbano
Um momento de emoção, assim foi classificado o reencontro de diversos donos com seus animais de estimação após pouco mais de um mês da explosão em Beirute, no Líbano.
A ação é promovida pela ONG Animals Lebanon, que conta com mais de 300 voluntários, desde o dia do ocorrido, trabalhando para localizar os pets, entre cachorros e gatos, que se perderam de seus responsáveis, assustados e/ou feridos com as explosões.
Como trata-se de uma organização não governamental e um cenário fora do comum, a ONG está promovendo em sua conta oficial do Instagram uma campanha de arrecadação de doações para garantir os cuidados e manutenção da ação social.
Para garantir que todas as ações são verídicas, a instituição divulga em sua conta do Instagram, corriqueiramente, todas as suas práticas e momentos de reencontros dos pets e seus donos. Confira abaixo alguns dos reencontros emocionantes:
Time to share HAPPY moments With everything that has been happening these past weeks we thought everyone needs some mood lifting happy moments so we compiled some of the heartwarming reunions that have happened since the blast. Our team has been on the ground after the Beirut Blast to help located lost pets and rescue injured ones. Our efforts reunited more than 100 guardians with their pets. These guardians had lost so much, many were injured and they were so grateful and happy to see their pets again . To see all the animals rescued from the blast and get updates – animalslebanon.org/beirutexplosion ❤️Our hearts will always be with the people, those who got affected, those who lost people, those who were injured and those who lost their homes❤️ #beirutexplosion #lebanon #searchandrescue #ALsearchandrescue #animalsearchandrescue #animalrescue #happyreunions #animalwelfare #animalslebanon
REUNITED after Beirut Blast and surviving 10 days stuck in shaft Ashta was one of the lost pets that her guardians contacted us about. We have been searching for her since the first days of the blast. After 10 days our team heard her meows coming from a shaft in the destroyed building. Luckily there was water dripping and she was able to survive all this time! She remained with us until her guardian was able to pick her up! Animals Lebanon team has been on the ground from day one of the blast with a team of over 250 volunteers. We have reunited over 100 animals & are still rescuing animals that are directly & indirectly affected from the blast & caring for the many animals rescued as a result of it. A team of international & local vets have been checking, treating & spaying/neutering animals. Help us continue our mission to help these animals – animalslebanon.org/beirutexplosion We have been & continue to provide food and medical care for the pets of the families who were affected by the blast. There are still many rescued animals we are temporarily caring for, those that have guardians who have passed away or guardians that cannot currently care for them & many strays that were injured during the blast. Our volunteers are still disturbing posters everywhere about the help we will provide to reach a wider public as well as photos of the lost pets. Contact us at [email protected]banon.org for help if: – You are looking for your lost pet – If there is an injured animal. we will cover the cost – You need food and supplies for your pet – You found a pet that you believe belongs to someone ❤️Our hearts will always be with the people, those affected, those who lost people, those injured and those who lost their homes❤️ #beirutexplosion #lebanon #happyreunion #ALsearchandrescue #animalrescue #animalwelfare #animalslebanon