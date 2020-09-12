Momento emocionante! Donos reencontram animais após um mês da explosão no Líbano

View this post on Instagram

Time to share HAPPY moments With everything that has been happening these past weeks we thought everyone needs some mood lifting happy moments so we compiled some of the heartwarming reunions that have happened since the blast. Our team has been on the ground after the Beirut Blast to help located lost pets and rescue injured ones. Our efforts reunited more than 100 guardians with their pets. These guardians had lost so much, many were injured and they were so grateful and happy to see their pets again . To see all the animals rescued from the blast and get updates – animalslebanon.org/beirutexplosion ❤️Our hearts will always be with the people, those who got affected, those who lost people, those who were injured and those who lost their homes❤️ #beirutexplosion #lebanon #searchandrescue #ALsearchandrescue #animalsearchandrescue #animalrescue #happyreunions #animalwelfare #animalslebanon