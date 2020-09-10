Vídeo mostra rara foca ruiva que está em observação para não ser rejeitada pela colônia

View this post on Instagram

"Гадкий утенок" – изредка у котиков рождаются альбиносы. Но в действительности они больше выглядят рыжим! Хотя тёмный пигмент отсутствует даже на радужный оболочке глаз. "Ugly duck" – albino fur seal is rare event. They more looks red than white. This is a clear albino without any pigmentation even in eyes.