Vídeo mostra rara foca ruiva que está em observação para não ser rejeitada pela colônia
Uma equipe de biólogos marinhos ficou atenta com a descoberta de uma foca ruiva na ilha de Tyuleny, no Mar de Okhotsk, na Rússia. O animal está em observação, pois corre o risco de que sua colônia não a aceite por considerá-la incomum.
De acordo com o The Siberian Times, este tipo de coloração em focas é muito raro e representa apenas 1 em 100.000 . Por isso, que o biólogo de mamíferos marinhos Vladimir Burkanov ficou muito surpreso ao encontrá-la durante uma viagem à ilha.
"Гадкий утенок" – изредка у котиков рождаются альбиносы. Но в действительности они больше выглядят рыжим! Хотя тёмный пигмент отсутствует даже на радужный оболочке глаз. "Ugly duck" – albino fur seal is rare event. They more looks red than white. This is a clear albino without any pigmentation even in eyes.
“Este filhote parece bem alimentado e é muito ativo , então sua mãe claramente lhe deu muito leite . As outras focas não prestam muita atenção nele, e isso é preocupante, pois indica que algo não está bem. Mas elas não o perseguem ou mordem”, disse Burkanov.
Rare blue-eyed ginger seal pup found by biologists @ Sea of Okhotsk rookery. Nicknamed ‘ugly duckling’ for its appearance, the pup will be monitored to ensure its not rejected by the others like it happened years ago to another seal called Nafanya (3d pic) https://t.co/Nf3W6gHacn pic.twitter.com/0Gtnf9b0PW
Os especialistas monitorarão a colônia para garantir que possam resgatar o filhote se ele for rejeitado. No entanto, ainda há esperança para a foca, pois Burkanov compartilhou uma foto no Instagram de uma foca adulta parcialmente albina vivendo em uma colônia na Ilha de Bering.
Альбинос-хромист – продолжение: Фотография котика альбиноса, или более правильно будет сказать – хромиста, вызвала интерес у и вопросы у посетителей. Я помню осенью 2017 года на лежбище Северо-Западном острова Беринга мой бывший студент, а теперь коллега, работающий на Командорских островах, Сергей Фомин фотографировал самца-холостяка такой же необычной окраски. Он был хорошо упитан, хотя имел явные проблемы со зрением. Я обратился к нему за уточнением возраста того альбиноса, и Сергей сообщил мне, что видел и снял этого же самца в этом году! И на том же самом месте Северо-Западного лежбища, где он его фотографировал осенью 2017 года. Теперь он уже секач, достиг половой зрелости и ему 5-6 лет. Но находился на нерепродуктивной части лежбища. Т.е. в размножение в этом сезоне не вступал. Пожалуй, это первый документально зафиксированный случай дожития котика аномальной окраски до половозрелого возраста. Albino fur seal – continued: A photo of an albino (partial albino or chromist) fur seal pup aroused the interest of visitors to my page. I tried to find information on the age of similar unusual color of young fur seal, my former student, and now a colleague Sergey Fomin photographed at the Severo-Zapadnoe rookery on the Bering Island in fall 2017. The animal was 2 or 3 years old and physically in good shape, even it was clear it had poor sight. I turned to him to clarify the age of that albino, and Sergeн replayed me that he had seen and photographed the same male this summer again! In the exact location of the Severo-Zapadnoe rookery, where he photographed the animal in the fall of 2017. The albino is now matured bull 5-6 years old. He did not participate in reproduction this season and was seen on the bachelor section of the rookery only. Perhaps, this is the first documented case of the survival of a northern fur seal of an abnormal color to adulthood.