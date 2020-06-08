Vídeo que mostra amizade entre leão e homem faz sucesso no Instagram
O animalista suíço Dean Schneider que residente na África do Sul e se dedica a salvar e cuidar de animais feridos em um santuário da vida selvagem, divulgou um vídeo inspirador que mostra sua amizade com um leão.
“Este vídeo é para todos que atualmente estão enfrentando dificuldades e muitos DESAFIOS! Abraço para encher com amor, esperança e energia positiva neste momento sombrio e assustador”, escreveu no Instagram.
This Video🎥 is for EVERYBODY who is currently facing a hard time with lots of CHALLENGES!🙌🏼 It should fill you with Love, Hope & Positive Energy in this dark and scary time🙏🏼❤️ • We are all facing a very difficult Chapter in Life which started off with COVID-19🦠 over to Complete Lock-Downs🔐 around the World🌍 followed by George Floyds death and many other sad Events😢 which had a global Impact on our Society! People tend to be overwhelmed in such situations and eventually start loosing hope & motivation in life!😭 I am here to tell You that after every Storm⛈ the sky clears up and the sun will shine bright again!☀️ • Life has so many BEAUTIFUL and AMAZING things ready for all of us and in such times it is important to keep believing in the Good!🙏🏼🤗 YOU ARE NOT ALONE!❤️ • Tag 3 Friends who need some Love & Motivation!🙏🏼❤️ • Share this Video and help me to bring some light into this dark time!🙌🏼🤗🦁
Schneider divulga as imagens em suas redes sociais sempre alertando que seu trabalho constante permite esse tipo de aproximação.
“O amor e a afeição que eles me dão é apenas porque me olham como um deles! E mais uma vez eu quero para lembrá-los, rapazes, de que ser tolerado no ambiente de um animal ou fazer parte de sua família são duas coisas completamente diferentes! Infelizmente, esses relacionamentos não podem ser construídos durante uma noite!”, explica.
This is our every Day good night scenario before we go to sleep!😴 It‘s unbelievable how sweet😍 & calm they are when it‘s sleeping time compared to how naughty😈 & destructive⚔️ they are during the day time! I hope this Video brings some joy🤗 and happiness into Your hearts❤️ but please always remember that Monkeys are not Pets!☝🏼We don‘t want to see them kept in cages or used for tourist entertainment! They are very sensitive and complex living beings who do best in their natural home which is the Wild!🙌🏼 • (JayJay & Momo were bred in captivity, taken away from their Mom to early😢 in order to be sold as pets before I adopted them and decided to care for them for the rest of their life!)