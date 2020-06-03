Mulher trans compartilha seu processo de transição de gênero no Instagram

View this post on Instagram

anyone else's pets know you were trans before you did? 🐾⁣ ⁣ I've heard stories of pets treating trans people differently after transition, especially after moving away from them. ⁣ ⁣ I mean, lots of traits dogs use to identify you change a lot. your body smells change and voice in particular change dramatically.⁣ ⁣ this hasn't really been my experience though 😊⁣ ⁣ this adorable lil fluff ball named Snicker (he's a golden doodle, get it? 🍪😁) always seemed to trust women more readily. he basically loved everyone, especially kids, but he was always much more gaurded around men. ⁣ ⁣ whenever he'd interact with a male stranger, he was never quick to trust them. god forbid they were wearing a hat. he'd often growl softly until they left, and dodge pets on a walk.⁣ ⁣ heck, it took him years to finally be at ease around my dad.⁣ ⁣ when I was 11, we were going to the breeder every weekend until the pups were ready to be taken home. we didn't pick him though, he picked me 😍⁣ ⁣ all the puppies were interested in everyone. they would make the rounds from family to family. not Snicker though.⁣ ⁣ the first time we went, I played a bit then sat down away from the puppies to watch them and take a break. he quickly waddled right over to me ☺️⁣ ⁣ he chewed on my hoodie string, attacked my fingers, ran circles around me, and soon tired out. he hopped into my lap and slept peacefully until it was time to leave⁣ ⁣ every week, it was the same routine 🥰⁣ ⁣ I finally convinced the rest of my family this was the puppy for us, and not long after he was sleeping in my lap at home⁣ ⁣ this lil dude means the world to me 🥺 he's 11 now, but still acts like that playful little pup I met in 2008 ⁣ ⁣ it's also just cool to me that he's always seemed to treat me like the other girls. like he knew somehow 😭💕 I noticed this when I was young, and it hasn't changed since I started hormones⁣ ⁣ so yeah! just an interesting story I felt like sharing 😊⁣ ⁣ —⁣ ⁣ #goldendoodle #puppylove #transgirl #puppies #labradoodle #doggo #doodlesofinstagram #mtf #trans #lgbt #girlslikeus #thisiswhattranslookslike #beforeandafter #transitiontuesday #transitiontimeline #transwoman #transisbeautiful #curls