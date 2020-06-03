Mulher trans compartilha seu processo de transição de gênero no Instagram
A estadunidense Taylor Aves decidiu registrar em imagens todo o seu processo de transição de gênero. Ela começou a fazer terapia de reposição hormonal e decidiu mostrar as mudanças em seu perfil no Instagram.
“Acho que agora finalmente me sinto como uma pessoa real. Antes era como se tudo fosse cinza”, escreveu para o site Bored Panda. “Eu estava viva, mas não estava vivendo, se é que isso faz sentido. Estava agindo como uma pessoal real e fazendo coisas que pessoas reais fazem, mas tudo parecia fingido”, ela disse.
“Eu comecei a enxergar uma pessoa real no espelho. Como se a máscara que eu usei a vida inteira estivesse lentamente desaparecendo e a cada dia meu reflexo fizesse mais e mais sentido”.
anyone else's pets know you were trans before you did? 🐾 I've heard stories of pets treating trans people differently after transition, especially after moving away from them. I mean, lots of traits dogs use to identify you change a lot. your body smells change and voice in particular change dramatically. this hasn't really been my experience though 😊 this adorable lil fluff ball named Snicker (he's a golden doodle, get it? 🍪😁) always seemed to trust women more readily. he basically loved everyone, especially kids, but he was always much more gaurded around men. whenever he'd interact with a male stranger, he was never quick to trust them. god forbid they were wearing a hat. he'd often growl softly until they left, and dodge pets on a walk. heck, it took him years to finally be at ease around my dad. when I was 11, we were going to the breeder every weekend until the pups were ready to be taken home. we didn't pick him though, he picked me 😍 all the puppies were interested in everyone. they would make the rounds from family to family. not Snicker though. the first time we went, I played a bit then sat down away from the puppies to watch them and take a break. he quickly waddled right over to me ☺️ he chewed on my hoodie string, attacked my fingers, ran circles around me, and soon tired out. he hopped into my lap and slept peacefully until it was time to leave every week, it was the same routine 🥰 I finally convinced the rest of my family this was the puppy for us, and not long after he was sleeping in my lap at home this lil dude means the world to me 🥺 he's 11 now, but still acts like that playful little pup I met in 2008 it's also just cool to me that he's always seemed to treat me like the other girls. like he knew somehow 😭💕 I noticed this when I was young, and it hasn't changed since I started hormones so yeah! just an interesting story I felt like sharing 😊 — #goldendoodle #puppylove #transgirl #puppies #labradoodle #doggo #doodlesofinstagram #mtf #trans #lgbt #girlslikeus #thisiswhattranslookslike #beforeandafter #transitiontuesday #transitiontimeline #transwoman #transisbeautiful #curls
Exactly 1 year between each of these pics 🥚🐣💃 I've been kinda discouraged with changes the last couple months. Ever since I (badly) cut my hair in February, I've been seeing that old face in the mirror, with or without makeup. I hadn't even worn that dress since I got it. Last time I did I ended up in tears 😢 It didn't fit quite right and all I could see was my massive arms and shoulders. After dolling myself up the other night though… omgosh 🥰 no dysphoria, no ugly guy in the mirror, maybe a couple tears but for very different reasons 😁 I felt more myself than I've felt in a while 🥺 I decided it might be cool to compare it with the last 2 years, and the differences seem undeniable 😳 This is April 27th, 2018, 2019, and 2020. I remember the middle pic like it was yesterday, but the old one seems like a lifetime ago. If you're feeling dysphoric and scared that changes aren't happening, just remind yourself that they don't come every day. I know how hard it can be to be patient, but transition is a marathon, not a sprint 😉 Just hang in there and remind yourself of how far you've come. Even if you're pre-transition, just finding the strength to admit who you are and decide to start this journey is 𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘵. You're still further than you've ever been 💕 — #transitiontuesday #transformationtuesday #transgirl #glowup #progressnotperfection #trans #transwoman #lgbt #beforeandafter #girlslikeus #transpride #thisiswhattranslookslike #transawareness #curlyhair #transgender #wontbeerased #inkedgirls
Exactly one year and (72 minutes) between these two photos 🌸 (3 months vs. 15 months HRT) I haven't been doing as many of these lately. I used to make transition timelines for myself often when I would get frustrated with plateaus. They've always helped put things in perspective. "Maybe things aren't changing very fast right now, but look where I was back then." But over the last few months I've been really really happy with where I am. I've had little frustration and have just been living my life as me. But this last week has been hard. I've been obsessing again over how people are seeing me. I've been worried that all my fears and bad habits are back for good. I've been scared to leave my house. Scared to be seen. Scared of that hideous depressed boy who has returned suddenly to my mirror… This pic tells me a completely different story. All of the changes I've made in the past year are still with me. The person I was last year is not the person I am today. When I took the old pic, I was scared. Fear and discomfort would incessantly poison my thoughts. I was afraid to speak in class or in public, afraid to look too long into my mirrors, afraid to stand up for myself in the face of bullies. I was afraid to exist. I felt that, in doing so, I was putting a burden on the world around me. None of that is back. I've had a shitty week, sure, but I haven't undone all the painstaking progress I made in the last year. I'm not that person anymore. I still get down and scared and self-hating sometimes, but I can ask others for help now. I can lean on others for support. I sure as hell couldn't do 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 a year ago. — #transitiontuesday #transformationtuesday #trans #girlslikeus #beforeandafter #progresspics #hrt #selfimprovement #selflove #transisbeautiful #transpositivity #transgirl #lgbt #girlswholikegirls #transfeminine #transitiontimeline #arcticfoxhaircolor #transvisibility #wontbeerased