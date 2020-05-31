Vídeo mostra quando guepardos começam a ronronar igual a gatos
O animalista Dean Schneider impressionou o Instagram após compartilhar mais um vídeo curioso sobre a vida selvagem. Desta vez, o jovem mostrou como os guepardos são capazes de ronronar como se fossem gatos.
O jovem suíço residente na África do Sul que se dedica a salvar e cuidar de animais feridos, explicou que além de ronronar, estes felinos são muito sociáveis e vivem em grupos, o que facilita na hora da caça e proteção contra outros predadores.
⚠️SIMPLE MATHEMATICS⚠️ We protect⚔️ what We love, we love❤️ what we know, we know📊 what we learn and we learn🤓 about things that EXCITE😍 us! DID YOU GET IT⁉️😜
Além desta gravação, Dean também fez sucesso ao mostrar o incrível abraço de um leão e a relação próxima que mantém com uma leoa. Confira:
Love❤️ is a universal language🗣 which everybody enjoys speaking. No matter what species or race You are🤷🏼♂️, it brings us together and makes us stronger💪🏼 • Nayla👑 was always and still is the trouble maker Nr.1 as well as the naughtiest😈 lion of the entire Pride!🐾 She's the one who would hurt Me the most👊🏼 and she got no mercy for the weak ones!😰 BUT….. She is also the first one to protect Me if anything was to happen & her unconditional LOVE is so genuine🙏🏼 that it makes me forget the rest of the world🌍 when I'm with her!❤️ It might sound weird but these animals & especially Nayla taught me what true Love is.😲 True love has nothing to do with sexual attraction neither is it about saying nice things towards one another!🤷🏼♂️ It is the transparency, the honesty, the respect & the dedication you put into a relationship which creates REAL LOVE!❤️ Love is nothing for the weak ones☝🏼, love is for the strong ones💪🏼, those ones who are ready to get hurt😖 and still forgive, the ones who are ready to give without expecting anything in return! Love is tough but it is also the only thing which gives us a true value in Life!🙏🏼