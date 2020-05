Vídeo que mostra momento impressionante entre homem e leão se torna viral

View this post on Instagram

Socializing is essential for Lions!🦁 Since they live in big groups called "Prides"🐾 they have to maintain a great relationship amongst each other in order to keep the Pride together!🤜🤛 They basically do everything as a Pride: They hunt together, eat together, play together, protect each other and even look after each others babies!😍 Physical contact & licking👅 (cleaning) is one way of how they socialize with one another🤗🦁