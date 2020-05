Vídeo de leão tentando abraçar homem para tirar soneca faz sucesso nas redes sociais

View this post on Instagram

Closeness is very important to Lions. After a good meal Lions will lay down and nap together. While napping they will always make sure to somehow touch one another (have physical contact) to be sure that the entire Pride is together! As soon as one of them moves away or gets up and the physical connection breaks, they'll open their eyes to assure that you're still around! For Lions Family is EVERYTHING!