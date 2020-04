Animalista compartilha vídeo mostrando o verdadeiro som produzido pelas hienas

View this post on Instagram

Some People think my Animals🐾 are trained or tamed!🤔 They believe that everybody could go in and cuddle them!😳What do YOU think?🤔 Would YOU try to go in and cuddle with Chuckie?🐺 • It‘s important for my Mission to also post these wild Videos🎥 so that People NEVER forget that these are wild animals and NOT PETS!☝🏼 The love❤️ and affection🤗 they give to Me is only because they look at me as one of them!🐾 And one more time I want to remind💭 you Guys that being tolerated in the environment of such an Animal or being part of its Family❤️ are two COMPLETELY different things!🌍 Unfortunately such relationships can‘t be built over night!⏱🤷🏼‍♂️ • Tag 3 Friends who need to see that & let me know what YOU think in the Comments below👇🏼