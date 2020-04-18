Vídeo viral mostra momentos impressionantes em que leão 'abraça' homem

Por Victória Bravo

O animalista Dean Schneider se tornou viral após compartilhar um vídeo mostrando o abraço de um leão. O felino foi criado por ele em uma reserva na África do Sul que se dedica a proteger a vida selvagem , salvando e cuidando de animais.

“Dizendo aos outros meus sonhos e minha missão, 2-3 anos atrás: Primeiro eles riram, depois duvidaram, depois odiaram e agora eles admiram!”, escreveu o jovem suíço no Instagram.

Confira o vídeo:

Cuidador flagra leão preparando ataque minucioso e vídeo faz sucesso no Instagram

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo