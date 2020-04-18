Vídeo viral mostra momentos impressionantes em que leão 'abraça' homem
O animalista Dean Schneider se tornou viral após compartilhar um vídeo mostrando o abraço de um leão. O felino foi criado por ele em uma reserva na África do Sul que se dedica a proteger a vida selvagem , salvando e cuidando de animais.
“Dizendo aos outros meus sonhos e minha missão, 2-3 anos atrás: Primeiro eles riram, depois duvidaram, depois odiaram e agora eles admiram!”, escreveu o jovem suíço no Instagram.
Confira o vídeo:
Telling others my Dreams & My Mission 2-3 Years ago: First they laughed😂, then they doubted🧐, then they hated😈 and now they ADMIRE!🦁😲 • People will always doubt YOU and laugh at your dreams & goals! You‘re not the only one 🤗 This happened to Me in the beginning and is still happening now🤷🏼♂️ But the greatest feeling ever is the day you can prove them wrong! 💪🏼😜 • Stay focused! Work Hard! & Never give up! • Comment YOUR THOUGHTS below👇🏼 and Tag 3 People with big Dreams🙌🏼❤️