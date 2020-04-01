Cuidador flagra leão preparando ataque minucioso e vídeo faz sucesso no Instagram
Esta semana, Dean Schneider, um jovem suíço residente na África do Sul que se dedica a salvar e cuidar de animais feridos compartilhou mais um vídeo que fez sucesso no Instagram.
Nas imagens, ele mostrou um leão preparando um ataque minucioso de um leão no santuário de animais Hakuna Mipaka.
Confira o vídeo que rapidamente se tornou viral e acumula mais de 2,2 milhões de reproduções:
Em outra ocasião, Schneider já havia flagrado o animal preparando um ataque semelhante e explicou: ““Isso não pode ser feito com nenhum leão, porque normalmente, quando ele se esgueirar dessa maneira, ele está prestes a tentar matá-lo!”.
View this post on Instagram
Sneaky Dexter🦁 trying to be clever!😏 Tag a friend who always tries to sneak up on YOU or Prank you!👇🏼🙃 • Keep in mind Dexter🦁 & I🙋🏼♂️ are like brothers, we are one Family and these are the games we play with one another when we‘re bored😌🤷🏼♂️ This can‘t be done with any Lions, cause usually when a Lion sneaks up on You like this, he‘s about to try to Kill You! 😲😓 • COMMENT YOUR THOUGHTS BELOW👇🏼
Confira outros vídeos do jovem em meio a hienas, macacos e leões:
View this post on Instagram
We Humans PROTECT🛡⚔️ what we LOVE❤️! This is why we need to bring Animals into People‘s hearts❤️ • Help me to make People fall in love with this Animal and Share this Video! 🙏🏼😌 • Tag somebody who loves animals & let me know your thoughts on this Video🎥 in the comments below👇🏼
View this post on Instagram
When your Wife is dangerously obsessed with You🙈🤷🏼♂️ (Tag somebody you like a lot 🤗) • I would describe Nayla as the toughest Lion of the entire Pride!🐾💪🏼 She‘s very protective🛡⚔️, strict☝🏼 and rarely backs up from anything or anybody! She‘s the quickest to open up a carcass while eating and has the sharpest mind! But she‘s also the number 1 Trouble maker😈 amongst all of us in the pride and with that also the most dangerous lion😲👌🏼
View this post on Instagram
We humans often seek NEGATIVITY! But why?🤷🏼♂️ We prefer to consume negative News and look👀 at things from a negative point of view😢🤷🏼♂️ Media often tries to show stuff in a negative light cause it just increases the views & watchtime!😲 Fact is: It also decreases our HAPPINESS and influences our Quality of life very much!😕 Try to change Your angle of view! STOP talking & thinking negative and START talking & thinking POSITIVE! Not only about Yourself but also about others! Your life will immediately increase it‘s value and make you feel 100 times more confident, successful & happy! 🤗💪🏼 • Tag somebody who need to hear that, comment YOUR thoughts below👇🏼 and change Your angle RIGHT NOW 😝💪🏼
View this post on Instagram
Meet Nayla💁♀️ our lovely trouble maker!😅 Out of all the Lions🦁 in the pride🙌🏼 Nayla has the most difficult and challenging character! She is extremely jealous, very rough, super moody and has endless energy! 😅🤪 Most of my scars and injuries are actually done by her😅 but since she‘s part of the pride she has her secure place in the family and get all my Love❤️ same as all the other Lions🦁🤗 • How would YOU GUYS handle such a difficult Member of the Pride? 🤔😌 (LET ME KNOW YOUR OPINION👇🏼) • Tag somebody who‘s a TROUBLE MAKER😝🤘🏼
View this post on Instagram
While the Monkeys🐒 need to go out and spend time in Nature🌿🌱 We Humans need to stay at home🏠 and keep our SOCIAL DISTANCE from other Humans! 🙅🏼♂️ • How do YOU keep Yourself busy during Quarantine? (Comment below👇🏼 & Tag an Animal lover❤️🤗) • IMPORTANT: If YOU don‘t care about catching the Corona Virus🦠 then at least keep the Social Distance and stay at Home🏠 for all the other People! Those ones who really have to worry, the sick ones, old ones! 🙏🏼❤️ We‘re only strong if we work together!💪🏼
View this post on Instagram
Caption This below👇🏼😂🐒 and tag at least 3 Friends who struggle to get out of bed in the Morning!😴😅 • JayJay & Momo might look cute all the time but they have no mercy 😭😈 If they want something they‘ll take it, no matter what!😅 You sure you want kids one Day? 😅🙈 • Also please keep in mind monkeys are NOT PETS!☝🏼 JayJay & Momo🐒 are rescues which had to be hand raised due to a very weak immune system as they have been taken away from their moms, by breeders at a very early stage to be sold off as pets!😢😓 As cute as they seem to be, they are happier in the Wild! Human imprinted animals are not easy to reintegrate into the wild and since Capuchin Monkeys🐒 are not Native to South Africa there is lots of reasons why I am not allowed to just release them out into the african nature! (Survival chances are also very slim in such a case!) The Hakuna Mipaka Oasis will be a life long home for them were they can live as wild as possible in a secure environment!🙏🏼❤️