Cuidador flagra leão preparando ataque minucioso e vídeo faz sucesso no Instagram

Por Victória Bravo

Esta semana, Dean Schneider, um jovem suíço residente na África do Sul que se dedica a salvar e cuidar de animais feridos compartilhou mais um vídeo que fez sucesso no Instagram.

Nas imagens, ele mostrou um leão preparando um ataque minucioso de um leão no santuário de animais Hakuna Mipaka.

Confira o vídeo que rapidamente se tornou viral e acumula  mais de 2,2 milhões de reproduções:

Em outra ocasião, Schneider já havia flagrado o animal preparando um ataque semelhante e explicou: ““Isso não pode ser feito com nenhum leão, porque normalmente, quando ele se esgueirar dessa maneira, ele está prestes a tentar matá-lo!”.

Confira outros vídeos do jovem em meio a hienas, macacos e leões:

View this post on Instagram

We humans often seek NEGATIVITY! But why?🤷🏼‍♂️ We prefer to consume negative News and look👀 at things from a negative point of view😢🤷🏼‍♂️ Media often tries to show stuff in a negative light cause it just increases the views & watchtime!😲 Fact is: It also decreases our HAPPINESS and influences our Quality of life very much!😕 Try to change Your angle of view! STOP talking & thinking negative and START talking & thinking POSITIVE! Not only about Yourself but also about others! Your life will immediately increase it‘s value and make you feel 100 times more confident, successful & happy! 🤗💪🏼 • Tag somebody who need to hear that, comment YOUR thoughts below👇🏼 and change Your angle RIGHT NOW 😝💪🏼

A post shared by Dean Schneider (@dean.schneider) on

View this post on Instagram

Caption This below👇🏼😂🐒 and tag at least 3 Friends who struggle to get out of bed in the Morning!😴😅 • JayJay & Momo might look cute all the time but they have no mercy 😭😈 If they want something they‘ll take it, no matter what!😅 You sure you want kids one Day? 😅🙈 • Also please keep in mind monkeys are NOT PETS!☝🏼 JayJay & Momo🐒 are rescues which had to be hand raised due to a very weak immune system as they have been taken away from their moms, by breeders at a very early stage to be sold off as pets!😢😓 As cute as they seem to be, they are happier in the Wild! Human imprinted animals are not easy to reintegrate into the wild and since Capuchin Monkeys🐒 are not Native to South Africa there is lots of reasons why I am not allowed to just release them out into the african nature! (Survival chances are also very slim in such a case!) The Hakuna Mipaka Oasis will be a life long home for them were they can live as wild as possible in a secure environment!🙏🏼❤️

A post shared by Dean Schneider (@dean.schneider) on

