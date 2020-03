Vídeo viral mostra 'instinto assassino' de hiena ao encontrar com dois homens

View this post on Instagram

What do YOU think would have happened if this fence wasn‘t there?😱🙈 (Comment below👇🏼) • Often People think my Animals🐾 here at the Hakuna Mipaka Oasis are tamed & trained🤔 so that anybody could get some cuddles and get as close to them as I do!🤷🏼‍♂️ • FACT IS: They are weather trained nor tamed towards humans!⚠️ Over Time I became part of their Family and they look at me as one of them and not as a Human!🤷🏼‍♂️ So if You were to approach them like I do, then You can imagine what would have happened to my two Friends if this Fence wasn’t there.😅 • Lions, Hyenas and all other type of wild animals ARE WILD☝🏼 and not ment to be interacting with humans! Even a tamed wild animal which is used to human interaction can and will at some point turn on You if You don‘t speak & understand their actual language! • Share this Video🎥 to enlight more people about this FACT & Tag 3 Friends who think or thought they could or would do this as well!