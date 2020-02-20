Cabelo de dar inveja faz cachorro ficar famoso nas redes sociais

Por Victória Bravo

Um cachorro chamado Finley começou a fazer sucesso no Instagram graças ao seu pelo, que na verdade parece mais o cabelo cacheado de uma estrela de rock.

Com mais de 16 mil seguidores, o animal que vive na Inglaterra, já foi até comparado a músico Robert Plant, vocalista do Led Zeppelin nas redes sociais.

Confira as fotos que comprovam sua cabeleira:

