Cabelo de dar inveja faz cachorro ficar famoso nas redes sociais
Um cachorro chamado Finley começou a fazer sucesso no Instagram graças ao seu pelo, que na verdade parece mais o cabelo cacheado de uma estrela de rock.
It's fridayyyyy! I've got my weekend hair ready💁
Com mais de 16 mil seguidores, o animal que vive na Inglaterra, já foi até comparado a músico Robert Plant, vocalista do Led Zeppelin nas redes sociais.
Sun's out so the sunglasses are out☀️
Confira as fotos que comprovam sua cabeleira:
Happy weekend! We are in Essex this weekend with the family!
Half soggy ears but I've still got better hair than Boris 👀😂
Am I a cool dude or what😎
It's #tuftuptuesday or if you're me #manbunbecausethetuftistoolong 😂
Off to dogfest we go! Can not wait to meet some of you! ✨
Poster boy realness✨ It's #frayedfriday 💙
Sweeping fringe on point💁😂
It's FRIYAY!😁
The Monday glare👀