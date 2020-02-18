Fotógrafo registra ursos dançando em uma floresta na Finlândia
Valtteri Mulkahainen, um professor de educação física de Sotkamo, na Filândia, estava na floresta, próxima de sua cidade, para tirar algumas fotos e se deparou com um momento para lá de inusitado: uma mãe urso e três filhotes.
Os quatro animais brincavam e estavam em pé sobre as pernas traseiras e se empurrando e dançando. “Essas fotos já têm seis anos, mas elas ainda são populares na Finlândia e em outros países. Esses ursinhos já tiveram os próprios bebês ursos”, comentou ele ao portal DIYPhotography.
Confira as imagens do momento:
View this post on Instagram
Learning to dance in a circle … 😃 #animalelite #awesomeearth #bestnatureshots #big_shotz #bns_animals #fifyshades_of_nature #great_captures_nature #instagood #instanaturefriends_ #live_love_wildlife #magic_marvels #marvelouz_animals #natgeo #nature_brilliance #nature_perfection #ourplanetdaily #picturetokeep_nature #shots_of_animals #show_us_nature #splendid_animals #thebest_capture #wildlife_perfection #wildlifeplanet #world_bestanimal #thebearsforever #suomi #suomi100 #finland #yleluonto #wildonplanet
View this post on Instagram
Showdown between the brothers … 😁 #animalelite #awesomeearth #bestnatureshots #big_shotz #bns_animals #fifyshades_of_nature #great_captures_nature #instagood #instanaturefriends_ #live_love_wildlife #magic_marvels #marvelouz_animals #natgeo #nature_brilliance #nature_perfection #ourplanetdaily #picturetokeep_nature #shots_of_animals #show_us_nature #splendid_animals #thebest_capture #wildlife_perfection #wildlifeplanet #world_bestanimal #thebearsforever #suomi #suomi100 #finland #yleluonto #wildonplanet
View this post on Instagram
Ring-a-ring-a-rosies A pocket full of posies … 😃 #animalelite #awesomeearth #bestnatureshots #big_shotz #bns_animals #fifyshades_of_nature #great_captures_nature #instagood #instanaturefriends_ #live_love_wildlife #magic_marvels #marvelouz_animals #natgeo #nature_brilliance #nature_perfection #ourplanetdaily #picturetokeep_nature #shots_of_animals #show_us_nature #splendid_animals #thebest_capture #wildlife_perfection #wildlifeplanet #world_bestanimal #thebearsforever #suomi #suomi100 #finland #yleluonto #wildonplanet