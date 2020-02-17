Cachorro surpreende donos ao voltar para casa com filhote de animal selvagem

Por Victória Bravo

O cão de uma família do condado de Washington, nos Estados Unidos, saiu de casa para fazer suas necessidades e acabou salvando a vida de um filhote perdido. No entanto, logo os donos se deram conta que seu animal de estimação havia “adotado” um pequeno urso.

De acordo com o Bored Panda, o recém-nascido foi encontrado sem nenhum ferimento, mas pesava somente 540 g e estava desidratado.

Após a mãe do urso não ser encontrada, o animal começou a ser reabilitado no centro de vida selvagem Wildlife Center of Virginia.

Amanda Nicholson, diretora do centro onde o filhote de urso foi tratado, revelou que o animal foi adotado por uma nova mãe ursa na última e já está de volta a natureza.

VÍDEO: Primeiro suspiro de cobra-rei ao nascer se torna viral nas redes sociais

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo