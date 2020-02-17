Cachorro surpreende donos ao voltar para casa com filhote de animal selvagem
O cão de uma família do condado de Washington, nos Estados Unidos, saiu de casa para fazer suas necessidades e acabou salvando a vida de um filhote perdido. No entanto, logo os donos se deram conta que seu animal de estimação havia “adotado” um pequeno urso.
View this post on Instagram
On February 6, an infant male Black Bear cub (patient #20-0084) was admitted to the Wildlife Center. The cub was found the evening before in Washington County when a family dog brought home the tiny cub. The homeowners were unsure where the cub came from, so they called the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF). A biologist transported the cub to the Center. . . . To read more about this patient, visit the link in our bio! . . . #wildlife #bearsofinstagram #wildlifeconservation #conservationeducation #wildlifehospital #wildlifemedicine #blackbearcub
De acordo com o Bored Panda, o recém-nascido foi encontrado sem nenhum ferimento, mas pesava somente 540 g e estava desidratado.
View this post on Instagram
My hobbies include eating, and thinking about the next time I will be eating. . . . Black Bear cub patient #20-0064 continues to eat well for the rehabilitation staff at her round the clock bottle feedings; the bear cub now weighs 705 grams [a 139 gram increase since admission weight]. The staff have not yet heard from DGIF biologists on the search for a surrogate bear mother. . . . #wildlife #bearsofinstagram #wildlifeconservation #conservationeducation #wildlifehospital #wildlifemedicine #blackbearcub
Após a mãe do urso não ser encontrada, o animal começou a ser reabilitado no centro de vida selvagem Wildlife Center of Virginia.
View this post on Instagram
It’s raining at the Center today, but we couldn’t be happier. . . . We received word from DGIF that yesterday this little bear cub was successfully fostered out to a wild bear mom with three other young ones! . . . Grow up big and strong in the wild with your new family, little one! . . . This bear (patient #20-0084) was the second successful foster that we’ve had in 2020! The first was bear patient #20-0064. To read more about these cubs’ stories, visit our website! . . . #wildlife #blackbearsofinstagram #wildlifeconservation #conservationeducation #wildlifehospital #wildlifemedicine #blackbear
Amanda Nicholson, diretora do centro onde o filhote de urso foi tratado, revelou que o animal foi adotado por uma nova mãe ursa na última e já está de volta a natureza.