Vídeo de cobra-rei trocando de pele impressiona e se torna viral nas redes sociais
Um criador de serpentes tem se tornado viral nas redes sociais com seus vídeos impressionantes que mostram os hábitos dos répteis.
Recentemente, as imagens de uma cobra–rei chamada Jafar trocando de pele fizeram sucesso no Instagram de @pacinthesink. Esta espécie é a maior cobra venenosa do mundo.
Confira o vídeo:
De acordo com o Daily Mail, o homem, que reside em América do Norte, também cria outras espécies de cobra. Confira mais registros impressionantes:
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a very in shed and blind Jafar giving the camera a good look, and then a big huff before he goes back to minding his own business after he realizes it’s just me. Being a purely visual animal, his senses are extremely compromised while in shed. Not sure what I would do if this guy was not in my life, he really is one of my favorite beings in existence. Love him beyond words.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a great video showing how this black pak’s defensiveness gives way to curiosity after a minute. He is following the handle of my hook tasting the air and wondering if it’s a threat or not, then gives in and gets super close to it curiously checking it out. Cobras and other elapids will always be my favorites and their interactive nature is the main reason why.
View this post on Instagram
Back when Jamie became a mom for the first time, and Jafar a dad for the 3rd time (talking clutches here… lol). While I won’t ever breed her again due to health reasons it was a really cool experience having bred Malaysians. Mama J the Indo will undoubtably go again, she’s kind of a pro. That is, if @the_exotic_empire wants to try their male and help with babies. 😂