Vídeo de cobra-rei trocando de pele impressiona e se torna viral nas redes sociais

Por Victória Bravo

Um criador de serpentes tem se tornado viral nas redes sociais com seus vídeos impressionantes que mostram os hábitos dos répteis.

Recentemente, as imagens de uma cobra–rei chamada Jafar trocando de pele fizeram sucesso no Instagram de @pacinthesink. Esta espécie é a maior cobra venenosa do mundo.

Confira o vídeo:

De acordo com o Daily Mail, o homem, que reside em América do Norte, também cria outras espécies de cobra. Confira mais registros impressionantes:

 

Encantador de serpentes morre ao gravar vídeo com cobra-rei; espécie é a maior cobra venenosa do mundo

