Vídeo em que mulher cai de pole dance de quase 5 metros e continua dançando se torna viral nas redes sociais
Esta semana, o vídeo que flagrou a queda de uma dançarina de pole dance se tornou viral nas redes sociais. No entanto, enquanto muitos ficaram surpresos por sua reação após o acidente no qual despencou de quase 5 metros, a realidade após a gravação foi bastante diferente.
bb girl fell off the pole and continued throwing it😌❤️ pic.twitter.com/PhIIYI59Yl
— AUSTIN (@THEEGEMINl) February 9, 2020
De acordo com o NDTV, Genea Sky acabou com a mandíbula quebrada, dentes lascados, torção no tornozelo e pontos.
“Estou recebendo muitas mensagens me perguntando se estou bem. Eu estou bem e só queria que todos soubessem que eu sou boa. (…) Mesmo com a minha lesão no rosto, poderia ter sido muito pior”, disse a jovem no Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Today has been a very long day. My surgery went well. My jaw is currently wired shut so please refrain from calling me as of right now and bare with me on replies because my phone hasn’t stopped blowing up. Everyone’s love & kind words have not gone unnoticed whatsoever and it means so much to me that all of you have blessed me and uplifted me in so many ways. I am overwhelmed in the best way by all the support. I was really nervous as this all started blowing up because people are cruel and this is a very sensitive time for me. But I never imagined so many people would stand behind me in a situation like this and that has outweighed all the negativity by far. I am beyond grateful for you all. I am in a tremendous amount of pain but i am ready for this road to recovery so I can get back to my life. I will continue to update everyone over the course of my recovery but thank you once again for EVERYTHING 🙏🏽
O estabelecimento XTC Cabaret em Dallas, nos Estados Unidos, se recusou a assumir a responsabilidade pela queda ou a fornecer uma indenização a trabalhadora, pois ela não é uma funcionária em tempo integral.
Eric Langan, dono do clube, disse ao portal TMZ que eles não se responsabilizam pelo incidente, pois não “disseram para ela fazer a escalada”.
A amiga de Genea iniciou uma página do GoFundMe para ajudar a pagar suas despesas médicas. Ele já arrecadou mais de US $ 35.000.