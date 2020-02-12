Vídeo de encontro entre jovem e hiena se torna viral nas redes sociais; 'Nenhum humano me cumprimentou com tanto amor e carinho'

Por Victória Bravo

Esta semana, o animalista Dean Schneider voltou a se tornar viral nas redes sociais após compartilhar um vídeo no qual se encontra com uma hiena.

A gravação feita pelo jovem suíço de 27 anos que reside na África do Sul e se dedica a salvar e cuidar de animais feridos, já acumula mais de 2 milhões de visualizações no Instagram.

Confira a mensagem que ele escreveu:

“Nenhum humano NUNCA me cumprimentou com tanto amor e carinho como essa hiena! Tendemos a pensar que os Animais não sentem emoções da mesma maneira que sentimos! Também tendemos a diminuir o VALOR de certos animais, devido à má imagem que nós humanos criamos sobre eles! Hienas são apenas um dos MUITOS animais incompreendidos neste mundo!  Dos tubarões às cobras, dos morcegos aos insetos – a maioria das pessoas tem medo ou repugnância por eles, MAS uma vez que aprendemos mais sobre eles e experimentamos seu verdadeiro Eu, com todos os prós e contras, todos nós começamos a entender e alguns até a amá-los!”.

No Human EVER greeted me with so much love❤️ and affection🤗 like this Hyena! • We tend to think that Animals🐾 don‘t feel emotions the same way we do! We also tend to decrease the VALUE of certain Animals cause of the bad image we humans created about them!😢 Hyenas🐺 are only one of MANY missunderstood Animals in this world! 🌍 From sharks over to snakes, bats to insects – Most people are scared of- or disgusted by them BUT☝🏼 once we learn more about them and we get to experience their real Me, with all the pros and cons, we all of a sudden start to understand and some of us even to love them! 🙏🏼❤️😊 • This Ladies & Gentlemen is my Mission and now share This Video🎥 and Tag as many people as you can to make them fall in Love with Hyenas 🐺🙏🏼❤️

Veja mais alguns registros do Instagram de Schneider:

