Vídeo de encontro entre jovem e hiena se torna viral nas redes sociais; 'Nenhum humano me cumprimentou com tanto amor e carinho'
Esta semana, o animalista Dean Schneider voltou a se tornar viral nas redes sociais após compartilhar um vídeo no qual se encontra com uma hiena.
A gravação feita pelo jovem suíço de 27 anos que reside na África do Sul e se dedica a salvar e cuidar de animais feridos, já acumula mais de 2 milhões de visualizações no Instagram.
Confira a mensagem que ele escreveu:
“Nenhum humano NUNCA me cumprimentou com tanto amor e carinho como essa hiena! Tendemos a pensar que os Animais não sentem emoções da mesma maneira que sentimos! Também tendemos a diminuir o VALOR de certos animais, devido à má imagem que nós humanos criamos sobre eles! Hienas são apenas um dos MUITOS animais incompreendidos neste mundo! Dos tubarões às cobras, dos morcegos aos insetos – a maioria das pessoas tem medo ou repugnância por eles, MAS uma vez que aprendemos mais sobre eles e experimentamos seu verdadeiro Eu, com todos os prós e contras, todos nós começamos a entender e alguns até a amá-los!”.
No Human EVER greeted me with so much love❤️ and affection🤗 like this Hyena! • We tend to think that Animals🐾 don‘t feel emotions the same way we do! We also tend to decrease the VALUE of certain Animals cause of the bad image we humans created about them!😢 Hyenas🐺 are only one of MANY missunderstood Animals in this world! 🌍 From sharks over to snakes, bats to insects – Most people are scared of- or disgusted by them BUT☝🏼 once we learn more about them and we get to experience their real Me, with all the pros and cons, we all of a sudden start to understand and some of us even to love them! 🙏🏼❤️😊 • This Ladies & Gentlemen is my Mission and now share This Video🎥 and Tag as many people as you can to make them fall in Love with Hyenas 🐺🙏🏼❤️
Veja mais alguns registros do Instagram de Schneider:
Growing up with a BIGGER & STRONGER Brother🦁 be like…. • Tag a Friend who loves to challenge you all the time 😏😝 • On an educational note: This is absolutely normal behavior within the pride💪🏼😊 sneaking up on one another & showing off their skills is just part of the Daily life of a Lion🦁😊
Taking care of another living being teaches us a lot!🤓 It learns us how to take responsibility and how to GIVE without expecting anything in RETURN!🙏🏼 • If You don‘t do it from heart❤️ then better don‘t do it at all🤷🏼♂️ • Who do you feel responsible for?😌 (Comment below👇🏼)
When Lions🦁 play Hide🙈 & Seek👁 with one another it actually serves a much bigger purpose than You think!😲 Besides being a super fun game, it is also a Training for when it comes to hunting and taking down another animal! Through this game they evolve skills💪🏼 such as sneaking up, measuring distance, speed, using their bodyweight to pull an animal down and much more! 😲💪🏼 • What do you think is the Lions most powerful or impressive skill? 🤔 • Tag 3 Friends who need to see this!