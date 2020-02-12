Vídeo de encontro entre jovem e hiena se torna viral nas redes sociais; 'Nenhum humano me cumprimentou com tanto amor e carinho'

View this post on Instagram

No Human EVER greeted me with so much love❤️ and affection🤗 like this Hyena! • We tend to think that Animals🐾 don‘t feel emotions the same way we do! We also tend to decrease the VALUE of certain Animals cause of the bad image we humans created about them!😢 Hyenas🐺 are only one of MANY missunderstood Animals in this world! 🌍 From sharks over to snakes, bats to insects – Most people are scared of- or disgusted by them BUT☝🏼 once we learn more about them and we get to experience their real Me, with all the pros and cons, we all of a sudden start to understand and some of us even to love them! 🙏🏼❤️😊 • This Ladies & Gentlemen is my Mission and now share This Video🎥 and Tag as many people as you can to make them fall in Love with Hyenas 🐺🙏🏼❤️