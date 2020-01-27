Influencer se desculpa após postar selfie flagrando momento 'romântico' de pinguins
A influencer e youtuber, Steph Elswood, se desculpou com seus 239.000 seguidores no Instagram, após expor um momento intímo entre pinguins na Cidade do Cabo, na África do Sul.
Nas imagens, ela posava com as praias e os animais, quando acabou clicando uma selfie na qual dois pinguins estavam copulando no fundo. Após um seguidor comentar o ocorrido, ela explicou que apesar de ter levado dez minutos para obter a melhor foto, não percebeu em nenhum momento o que os animais estavam fazendo.
Ok so this is my favourite selfie of all time… but please swipe to the next picture😂😂😂😂 I was there for about 10 minutes trying to get a good pic next to my new pals Penny and Guin and THEY WERE HAVING SEX THE WHOLE TIME!!!!!!! I was being too self-absorbed to notice!!! HAHAHA OOPS. (There’s also some cute photos in the swipe too that don’t involve penguin porn)😂 It’s been an amazing last day adventuring around Cape Town and I’ve loved every minute of our experience here! 🇿🇦 PS. I have just been informed that the penguins on Boulders Beach are under a lot of stress due to tourists trying to get too close. I feel guilty that I contributed to that and thought that because they weren’t reacting when I got close that they weren’t bothered by me. If you are considering visiting this spot, then please be mindful and ask guards for appropriate distances because no one told us any of the rules I’ve been messaged about since posting this. I will definitely learn from this for the future and I’m sorry to anyone affected by this post ❤️ 🐧 #SouthAfrica #Penguins #CapeTown #Selfie
De acordo com o 20 Minutos, a jovem foi informada de que os animais estão sob estresse significativo devido ao afluxo de turistas que invadem seus espaços e pediu desculpas por seu comportamento.
