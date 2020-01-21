Vídeo de urso colocando tigres para correr se torna viral nas redes sociais

Por Victória Bravo

Mais um vídeo de vida selvagem se tornou viral no esta semana. Desta vez, s coragem de um urso que conseguiu afugentar dois tigres impressionou as redes sociais.

De acordo com o India Today, a gravação foi feita no Parque Nacional Ranthambore, no Rajastão, e divulgada por Parimal Nathwani.

Confira:

