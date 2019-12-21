Vídeo viral mostra homem fazendo selfie enquanto leão prepara ataque

Por Victória Bravo

Esta semana, o animalista Dean Schneider se tornou viral após compartilhar um vídeo ao lado de um leão com um final surpresa. As imagens no Instagram já acumulam quase 4 milhões de reproduções.

De acordo com o portal 20 minutos, o jovem suíço residente na África do Sul dedica a salvar e cuidar de animais feridos.

“Isso não pode ser feito com nenhum leão, porque normalmente, quando ele se esgueirar dessa maneira, ele está prestes a tentar matá-lo!”, escreveu ao lado do vídeo. Mas o final é completamente diferente.

Confira:

De fato, o jovem compartilha muitos vídeos semelhantes em sua conta do Instagram, brincando com leões, hienas ou macacos.

View this post on Instagram

Caption This below👇🏼😂🐒 and tag at least 3 Friends who struggle to get out of bed in the Morning!😴😅 • JayJay & Momo might look cute all the time but they have no mercy 😭😈 If they want something they‘ll take it, no matter what!😅 You sure you want kids one Day? 😅🙈 • Also please keep in mind monkeys are NOT PETS!☝🏼 JayJay & Momo🐒 are rescues which had to be hand raised due to a very weak immune system as they have been taken away from their moms, by breeders at a very early stage to be sold off as pets!😢😓 As cute as they seem to be, they are happier in the Wild! Human imprinted animals are not easy to reintegrate into the wild and since Capuchin Monkeys🐒 are not Native to South Africa there is lots of reasons why I am not allowed to just release them out into the african nature! (Survival chances are also very slim in such a case!) The Hakuna Mipaka Oasis will be a life long home for them were they can live as wild as possible in a secure environment!🙏🏼❤️

A post shared by Dean Schneider (@dean.schneider) on

 

