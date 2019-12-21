Vídeo viral mostra homem fazendo selfie enquanto leão prepara ataque
Esta semana, o animalista Dean Schneider se tornou viral após compartilhar um vídeo ao lado de um leão com um final surpresa. As imagens no Instagram já acumulam quase 4 milhões de reproduções.
De acordo com o portal 20 minutos, o jovem suíço residente na África do Sul dedica a salvar e cuidar de animais feridos.
“Isso não pode ser feito com nenhum leão, porque normalmente, quando ele se esgueirar dessa maneira, ele está prestes a tentar matá-lo!”, escreveu ao lado do vídeo. Mas o final é completamente diferente.
Confira:
Sneaky Dexter🦁 trying to be clever!😏 Tag a friend who always tries to sneak up on YOU or Prank you!👇🏼🙃 • Keep in mind Dexter🦁 & I🙋🏼♂️ are like brothers, we are one Family and these are the games we play with one another when we‘re bored😌🤷🏼♂️ This can‘t be done with any Lions, cause usually when a Lion sneaks up on You like this, he‘s about to try to Kill You! 😲😓 • COMMENT YOUR THOUGHTS BELOW👇🏼
De fato, o jovem compartilha muitos vídeos semelhantes em sua conta do Instagram, brincando com leões, hienas ou macacos.
We Humans PROTECT🛡⚔️ what we LOVE❤️! This is why we need to bring Animals into People‘s hearts❤️ • Help me to make People fall in love with this Animal and Share this Video! 🙏🏼😌 • Tag somebody who loves animals & let me know your thoughts on this Video🎥 in the comments below👇🏼
Meet Nayla💁♀️ our lovely trouble maker!😅 Out of all the Lions🦁 in the pride🙌🏼 Nayla has the most difficult and challenging character! She is extremely jealous, very rough, super moody and has endless energy! 😅🤪 Most of my scars and injuries are actually done by her😅 but since she‘s part of the pride she has her secure place in the family and get all my Love❤️ same as all the other Lions🦁🤗 • How would YOU GUYS handle such a difficult Member of the Pride? 🤔😌 (LET ME KNOW YOUR OPINION👇🏼) • Tag somebody who‘s a TROUBLE MAKER😝🤘🏼
Caption This below👇🏼😂🐒 and tag at least 3 Friends who struggle to get out of bed in the Morning!😴😅 • JayJay & Momo might look cute all the time but they have no mercy 😭😈 If they want something they‘ll take it, no matter what!😅 You sure you want kids one Day? 😅🙈 • Also please keep in mind monkeys are NOT PETS!☝🏼 JayJay & Momo🐒 are rescues which had to be hand raised due to a very weak immune system as they have been taken away from their moms, by breeders at a very early stage to be sold off as pets!😢😓 As cute as they seem to be, they are happier in the Wild! Human imprinted animals are not easy to reintegrate into the wild and since Capuchin Monkeys🐒 are not Native to South Africa there is lots of reasons why I am not allowed to just release them out into the african nature! (Survival chances are also very slim in such a case!) The Hakuna Mipaka Oasis will be a life long home for them were they can live as wild as possible in a secure environment!🙏🏼❤️