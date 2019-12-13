Cães nas eleições do Reino Unido são a melhor coisa que você vai ver hoje
Ontem foi dia de eleições gerais no Reino Unido, e muitas pessoas levaram os seus cachorros para votar.
Assim que a votação foi aberta, as redes sociais começaram a ser inundadas com fotos de cães. No Twitter, a hashtag #dogsatpollingstations (#cãenaseleições, em português) se tornou um dos assuntos mais comentados da região.
Veja algumas fotos dos bichinhos.
Thrilled to report an exceptional (and very good) turn out at Dulwich Village Polling #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/gaBtYOfB71
— Kate Turner (@Kate_Turnr) December 12, 2019
Get out to the pollen station today & bee tactical #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/fjnyiwee5G
— David McGrath (@DaveMcgrath1) December 12, 2019
Voting for my future and hers #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/2wPePgYAbH
— James (@jrawson) December 12, 2019
Phoebe says, remember to vote x #DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/AW4bN998ee
— Sam (@SAMiCURE) December 12, 2019
Make sure you take your humans for a walk to the polling station today #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/93UbBnx8Jv
— Dudley (@agoldentale) December 12, 2019