Cães nas eleições do Reino Unido são a melhor coisa que você vai ver hoje

Ontem foi dia de eleições gerais no Reino Unido, e muitas pessoas levaram os seus cachorros para votar.

Assim que a votação foi aberta, as redes sociais começaram a ser inundadas com fotos de cães. No Twitter, a hashtag #dogsatpollingstations (#cãenaseleições, em português) se tornou um dos assuntos mais comentados da região.

Veja algumas fotos dos bichinhos.

Thrilled to report an exceptional (and very good) turn out at Dulwich Village Polling #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/gaBtYOfB71 — Kate Turner (@Kate_Turnr) December 12, 2019

Get out to the pollen station today & bee tactical #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/fjnyiwee5G — David McGrath (@DaveMcgrath1) December 12, 2019