Cães nas eleições do Reino Unido são a melhor coisa que você vai ver hoje

Por Luís Cunha

Ontem foi dia de eleições gerais no Reino Unido, e muitas pessoas levaram os seus cachorros para votar.

Assim que a votação foi aberta, as redes sociais começaram a ser inundadas com fotos de cães. No Twitter, a hashtag #dogsatpollingstations (#cãenaseleições, em português) se tornou um dos assuntos mais comentados da região.

Veja algumas fotos dos bichinhos.

