A verdade por trás do vídeo que mostra homens levando tubarão branco para passear

😊 These Are The Best People!🦈 Video courtesy of @a_whiteshark FOLLOW us @creatures_of_the_deep_ for more like this! This juvenile Great White got beached, and even after getting back in the water, was struggling not to sink. These great people helped keep the shark up and moving forward, allowing water to pass over his gills so he could breathe! After supporting him and allowing him to recover his strength, he swam off under his own power! A Great White this young should have many decades of life in front of him, let’s hope he has a long fruitful life!