A verdade por trás do vídeo que mostra homens levando tubarão branco para passear
O vídeo do momento em que um grupo de homens salva a vida de um tubarão branco “levando-o para passear”, se tornou viral nas redes sociais.
De acordo com o Daily Star, o animal estava encalhado e lutava para respirar, precisando ser amarrado com um pedaço de barbante e levado até as águas mais profundas de uma costa de Massachusetts, nos Estados Unidos.
Os socorristas acariciam o animal no focinho até que ele finalmente consegue voltar ao seu estado normal. Confira:
😊 These Are The Best People!🦈 Video courtesy of @a_whiteshark FOLLOW us @creatures_of_the_deep_ for more like this! This juvenile Great White got beached, and even after getting back in the water, was struggling not to sink. These great people helped keep the shark up and moving forward, allowing water to pass over his gills so he could breathe! After supporting him and allowing him to recover his strength, he swam off under his own power! A Great White this young should have many decades of life in front of him, let’s hope he has a long fruitful life!