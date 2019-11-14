A verdade por trás do vídeo que mostra homens levando tubarão branco para passear

Por Victória Bravo

O vídeo do momento em que um grupo de homens salva a vida de um tubarão branco “levando-o para passear”,  se tornou viral nas redes sociais.

De acordo com o Daily Star, o animal estava encalhado e lutava para respirar, precisando ser amarrado com um pedaço de barbante e levado até as águas mais profundas de uma costa de Massachusetts, nos Estados Unidos.

Os socorristas acariciam o animal no focinho até que ele finalmente consegue voltar ao seu estado normal. Confira:

Homem que tirava sarro de cães pequenos é salvo por chihuahua e dedica sua vida a resgatá-los

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo