Vídeo de ataque de tubarão branco em câmera lenta faz sucesso nas redes sociais
Um grupo de pescadores conseguiu capturar uma cena da vida marinha impressionante e flagrou o ataque de um tubarão branco na superfície.
O vídeo divulgado no Instagram, mostraem câmera lenta o momento exato em que o tubarão ataca uma boia pensando que era uma presa.
É possível ver que o animal retira uma boa parte do corpo fora da água e logo volta para as profundezas do mar. Confira:
Outro vídeo divulgado pelo mesmo perfil dedicado a vida marinha Creatures of the Deep (@creatures_of_the_deep_) também impressionou as redes sociais ao mostrar um ataque semelhante, no qual o tubarão dá um salto impressionante. Assista:
😱Striking From The Depths!🦈 Video courtesy of seanrileymusic via YouTube FOLLOW us at @creatures_of_the_deep_ for more like this! One of the most successful hunting strategies in the sharks arsenal is the ambush. By striking hard and fast, typically from beneath, the shark can secure its meal without expending energy on a chase that may result in failure. When this strategy is employed near the surface, the momentum of the shark can carry it straight out of the water and give it some air! What immense power!