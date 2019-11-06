Vídeo de ataque de tubarão branco em câmera lenta faz sucesso nas redes sociais

Por Victória Bravo

Um grupo de pescadores conseguiu capturar uma cena da vida marinha impressionante e flagrou o ataque de um tubarão branco na superfície.

O vídeo divulgado no Instagram, mostraem câmera lenta o momento exato em que o tubarão ataca uma boia pensando que era uma presa.

É possível ver que o animal retira uma boa parte do corpo fora da água e logo volta para as profundezas do mar. Confira:

Outro vídeo divulgado pelo mesmo perfil dedicado a vida marinha Creatures of the Deep (@creatures_of_the_deep_) também impressionou as redes sociais ao mostrar um ataque semelhante, no qual o tubarão dá um salto impressionante. Assista:

