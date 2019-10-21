Fotógrafo inglês obcecado pelo grande tubarão branco fez carreira nadando ao lado do predador mais perigoso dos mares; confira fotos
Muitos o consideram louco. Poucos o conhecem, mas que o trabalho dele atrai atenção, isto sim, é verdade. Euan Ranachan é inglês e vive nos Estados Unidos há 15 anos e fez carreira como fotógrafo e cineasta dos predadores mais poderosos dos oceanos.
Em entrevista ao tabloide The Sun, Euan diz que a primeira vez que nadou com tubarões sentiu algo novo e percebeu que eles não são tão violentos quanto nós imaginamos. Depois disso, ele ficou obcecado com os reis dos mares.
Na conta pessoal que mantém no Instagram, o profissional publica imagens sensacionais de diversos tipos de tubarões; abaixo estão algumas delas e um vídeo.
What up @natureismetal
Vídeo:
Back in 2016 we had a shark show up one time and do this… the shark was not named yet but the cage he went to investigate held the metal shark photographer himself @deankarrphotography , @nikkisevy was able to get the shark named Karrnivore after him.
That "i wish my throat would stop hurting"…. feeling
Run awayyyyy (said the fish)