Vídeo captura momento emocionante em que gêmeas dão as mãos após nascimento

View this post on Instagram

(For licensing and usage, contact : [email protected]) 06/01/18 Our babies where born ❤️🌟 Sister reaching over for her sisters hand 💕🌟 • • Friday 6/01/18 12:45PM I was finishing my quick arm workout at the gym 🤔. 2:00PM Doctors appointment to check the babies growth 👩🏻‍⚕️. 4:00PM Per Doctor I am being admitted into the hospital since I am already dilated & my water could break at any second The doctor had felt one of the babies foot during my exam 😂. I wasn’t allowed to go home or to get anything else or eat/drink anything from this point on. 4:30PM I call the hubby letting him know the babies will be arriving tonight 😳. 5:00-8:00pm Time is flying, I am being monitored for contractions, I am calling my parents & asking the nurse 100 questions. 8:00PM I meet the doctors & the team that will be delivering the babies. 9:00pm Babies are here 🌎 • • Everything turned out great, babies came out healthy, as crazy as all of this was I remained calm through the entire process & was never in any severe pain. I believe everything happens for a reason and everything just fell into place. Even though this wasn’t my original birth plan, I am thankful for how things turned out 🙏❤️ #usmcbaby #sandiegotwins #twinbirth #twinbelly #twincsection #twinmomlife #moditwins #twinsholdinghands #moditwinpregnancy #twinbellybump #identicalbabies #identicalsisters