Vídeo em que tigre salva homem de ataque de leopardo se torna viral e cuidador revela a verdade sobre a gravação

View this post on Instagram

Part 1: There is an old video that is going viral all over the world where my boy Dharma is stalking me like he always does and Aztlan intercepted him. Again, we are all over the Planet. Great exposure. The only problem is that they called me a zoo keeper. I'm a father, but well. I rescued Dharma from a private owner that was feeding him Cow and condensed milk, so he was dying and had no hair when he arrived. I cured him. I taught him to respect his family members, including our Dog Chiquitin. I taught him to climb Trees since he was afraid of doing it. I Love my boy with the same intensity that he Loves me back. Super proud of him being a beautiful, healthy and Lovely 3 year old Leopard. THANKS TO ALL THE NEWSPAPERS AND TV SHOWS THAT HAVE COVERED THIS VIDEO. In Love I trust… #Dharmis #TheBigPrideBJWT #Tierris #KarmisForever #blackjaguarwhitetiger