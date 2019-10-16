Vídeo em que tigre salva homem de ataque de leopardo se torna viral e cuidador revela a verdade sobre a gravação
O vídeo em que um tigre salva seu cuidador do suposto “ataque” de um leopardo se tornou viral e surpreendeu muitas pessoas nas redes sociais. No entanto, Eduardo Serio, protagonista deste momento, deu a entender que as coisas não foram exatamente como as pessoas tem imaginado após conferir as imagens.
A gravação feita no santuário felino Black Jaguar- White Tiger, no México, mostra Serio brincando com os felinos, quando um deles corre em sua direção pelas costas e é impedido por outro de animal de entrar em contato com o humano.
Em um post, Serio deixou implícito que provavelmente o animal estava “brincando” e explicou a relação em que mantém com “Dharma”.
“Há um vídeo antigo que está se tornando viral em todo o mundo, onde meu garoto Dharma está me perseguindo como sempre e Aztlan o interceptou. Mais uma vez, estamos por todo o planeta. Ótima exposição. (…) Eu salvei o Dharma de um proprietário particular que o estava alimentando com leite de vaca, então ele estava morrendo e não tinha cabelo quando chegou. Eu o curei. Eu o ensinei a respeitar os membros de sua família, incluindo o nosso cachorro. Eu o ensinei a escalar Árvores, pois ele tinha medo de fazê-lo. Eu amo meu garoto com a mesma intensidade que ele me ama de volta. Super orgulhoso dele ser um leopardo bonito, saudável e adorável de 3 anos. OBRIGADO A TODOS OS JORNAIS E PROGRAMAS DE TV QUE ABRANGERAM ESTE VÍDEO. Eu confio no amor”, escreveu no Instagram junto ao vídeo.
View this post on Instagram
Part 1: There is an old video that is going viral all over the world where my boy Dharma is stalking me like he always does and Aztlan intercepted him. Again, we are all over the Planet. Great exposure. The only problem is that they called me a zoo keeper. I'm a father, but well. I rescued Dharma from a private owner that was feeding him Cow and condensed milk, so he was dying and had no hair when he arrived. I cured him. I taught him to respect his family members, including our Dog Chiquitin. I taught him to climb Trees since he was afraid of doing it. I Love my boy with the same intensity that he Loves me back. Super proud of him being a beautiful, healthy and Lovely 3 year old Leopard. THANKS TO ALL THE NEWSPAPERS AND TV SHOWS THAT HAVE COVERED THIS VIDEO. In Love I trust… #Dharmis #TheBigPrideBJWT #Tierris #KarmisForever #blackjaguarwhitetiger
Apesar de ser famoso, o santuário Black Jaguar- White Tiger foi denunciado pela Peta, organização americana de direitos dos animais, que o acusou de não prover as necessidades básicas dos felinos quanto alimentação, espaço e convivência de animais “não compatíveis”.
Além disso, a organização pontuou que o local não é transparente sobre a origem dos filhotes – revelando que provavelmente eles são afastados das mães, entre outras denuncias.
Em março deste ano, o perfil da Black Jaguar- White Tiger no Instagram também foi acusado de machismo ao publicar mensagens ofensivas.
“O verdadeiro problema é que [essas] feministas veganas raivosas e irritadas estragaram suas próprias vidas quando tiveram a chance de vivê-las e agora a única maneira de se redimir (segundo elas) é se tornarem guerreiras da justiça social. Obviamente, se um homem de verdade prestasse atenção a elas, elas largariam seus telefones e se concentrariam na testosterona na frente delas, mas isso não acontecerá”, escreveu.
View this post on Instagram
And then, this Mexican Macho, with 400 Lions, Tigers, Jaguars and Leopards comes and steals the show. Imagine how much they hate me. Please consider the description of my haters written above, they just don’t get it. You know who has that time to invest in someone that they don’t even know? Senior feminists, divorced or single during all their lives because obviously no one could tolerate them. The main hater was even accused of killing her first husband to inherit the land where they had some Animals. I have rescued more Big Felines than all the other Sanctuaries together. Let’s be honest, there’s not a more angrier group of people than the angry feminists, angry Cat women and radical vegans. By the way, I want to identify as a Lion today, so that I may confort my kids without the haters saying that Humans should not touch a Big Feline. You see? Problem solved. The other day, an adult Lion in the Czech Republic killed his owner, and some of these idiots said that it was my fault HAHAHAH. I’ve always been around guns, am I responsible for the mass shootings that take place from time to time? No one in the world, except me, has sold its things to rescue 150 Tigers from the circus that were going to be sold as rugs, and yet, they accuse me of buying Animals. Haha. The other 800 that I couldn’t rescue were sold to China as rugs. I’ve always done great business wise, and now, that our finances are public, they show that we receive 1.2 million dollars per year, and they’re saying that I’m making money out of this. That’s 1,714 USD a year per Animal (We also have 300 rescued more from other species). Do you think that there’s money to get rich from 1.2 million a year with 700 Animals to take care of? The real problem is that this bitter senior angry vegan feminists messed up their own lives when they had a chance to live them and now the only way to redeem themselves (According to them) is to become social justice warriors. Obviously, if a real man would pay attention to them, they’d drop their phones and focus on that testosterone in front of them, but that won’t happen. And while they hate, I continue rescuing, oh, and they continue kissing my Mexican butt…