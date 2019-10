Caso Madeleine McCann: Médium fala sobre paradeiro da menina e revela ano em que ela será encontrada

View this post on Instagram

I have to always remind myself how grateful I am for my abilities to help others. Thank you to @meawwofficial magazine for TWO articles this week! Meaww has over 30 million visitors every month. Incredible! Thank you for the amazing spotlight on my work and especially Madeleine's case. #psychic #celebritypsychic #celebritypsychicreadings #celebritymedium #thegift #magazine #meaww #persianmedium #steveowens