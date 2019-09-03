FOTOS: Influencer surpreende no Instagram após passar anos sem cortar as unhas
Unhas de diversos tamanhos, formas e ornamentadas das formas mais curiosas aparecem cada vez mais na Internet. No entanto, a influencer Simone Christina decidiu ir mais além nesta tendência e há aproximadamente cinco anos deixou de cortar as unhas.
A jovem alemã de 17 anos, mantém as unhas compridas como um estilo de vida e em 2016 chegou a ganhar uma competição de unhas extra grandes.
Com unhas tão grandes, a jovem revelou ao The Sun que teve que reaprender a fazer tarefas diárias, como por exemplo, segurar uma caneta ou digitar no computador – o que faz com os nós dos dedos. Ela também deixou de praticar alguns esportes e precisa se dedicar ao cuidado e higiene das mãos.
Para mantê-las fortes, Simone usa fortalecedor de unhas e óleo para a cutícula toda vez que as pinta, além de limpá-las todos os dias com um cotonete.
Confira fotos que chamaram a atenção dos seguidores:
