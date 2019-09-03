FOTOS: Influencer surpreende no Instagram após passar anos sem cortar as unhas

Por Victória Bravo

Unhas de diversos tamanhos, formas e ornamentadas das formas mais curiosas aparecem cada vez mais na Internet. No entanto, a influencer Simone Christina decidiu ir mais além nesta tendência e há aproximadamente cinco anos deixou de cortar as unhas.

View this post on Instagram

2019 vs. 2018 ❤️🌸 #naturalnails #rednails

A post shared by Simone Christina 💅🏻 (@simone_christina_) on

A jovem alemã de 17 anos, mantém as unhas compridas como um estilo de vida e em 2016 chegou a ganhar uma competição de unhas extra grandes.

Com unhas tão grandes, a jovem revelou ao The Sun que teve que reaprender a fazer tarefas diárias, como por exemplo, segurar uma caneta ou digitar no computador – o que faz com os nós dos dedos. Ela também deixou de praticar alguns esportes e precisa se dedicar ao cuidado e higiene das mãos.

Para mantê-las fortes, Simone usa fortalecedor de unhas e óleo para a cutícula toda vez que as pinta, além de limpá-las todos os dias com um cotonete.

Confira fotos que chamaram a atenção dos seguidores:

View this post on Instagram

Guys! I can't believe I forgot to make this post on the 1st of August! 😱😳That's a special day because the last time I cut my nails was the 1st of August, 2014. So it's been three years! 🎉Crazzzyyy…. I feel like my nails don't grow really fast so other people's nails are probably much longer than mine after three years…Well, at least mine are kinda strong so I shouldn't complain 😅… Anyways, I took all of these four pictures around the month of August so u can see how much they grew every year. 💅🏻And sorry for the shitty quality of the first picture, I took it with my iPad camera lol. Thank you so much for all of your support, I love you! ❤️❤️❤️💋💋💋 . . . . #throwback #nailgrowth #clearnails #barenails #nakednails #nonailpolish #realnails #natural #nudenails #frenchnails #frenchmanicure #cutemani #evolution #glowup #nailfoils #cute #whitenailpolish #whitenails #french #dotnails #polkadot #timeline #evolution

A post shared by Simone Christina 💅🏻 (@simone_christina_) on

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the 3rd episode of How to do things with long nails! 😄🙀👁 In this episode I'm going to show you how to apply circle lenses with long fingernails 👁💅. (And remove them again, obviously lol) It sounds really difficult to do and it also looks really painful but with a little bit of practice and patience it works just as good as with short nails. I do also apologize to all makeup artists out there who are probably yelling at their screen right now 😅. I know, I suck at makeup 😅Btw the rest of my face is covered because I was to lazy to put on makeup on my whole face 😂. Anyways, have a nice day guys❣️ 👀 👀 👀 👀 @linsenfinder #nailpolish #naturallongnails #longnails #longnaturalnails #realnails #naturalnails #nailporn #cutenails #sexynails #claws #nailgasm #nailstagram #fingernails #longfingernails #hilarious #nails2inspire #wtf #crazy #funny #funnypic #funnyvideo #nailsonfleek #meme #lol #cateyes #circlelenses #makeup #makeupfail #cosplay #cat

A post shared by Simone Christina 💅🏻 (@simone_christina_) on

 

Mulher quase perde o dedo depois de fazer a unha em manicure


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo