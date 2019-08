Cantor está internado há semanas com ereção persistente após uso de remédio

View this post on Instagram

Good morning from #Berlin. My 11th or 12th day in hospital. I habe a painful priapism. That's an erection that won't go down. I've had agonizingly painful procedures, all of which I'm grateful for. 💉🍆 It's a very serious race against time to save my cock, and I need your help in the form of prayers, Reiki and donations. My GoFundMe page is on my profile page. If you can help, I appreciate it greatly! 😣👍