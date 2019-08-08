Fotógrafa clica momento exato em que mãe tem contração durante o trabalho de parto

View this post on Instagram

My business partner Gina (@gatherbirth) is the best doula I know. We had the privilege of attending two births together in the last week and I am always so impressed by how invested, intuitive, and fun she is at births. In this photograph, she’s sitting with our client as she works through contractions on our favorite labor spot: the dilation station (also known as the toilet! 🤣). Her gentle touch let our client know that she was supported, and her words reminded our client to keep her body soft and her shoulders relaxed. . Let’s make this a doula appreciation post! Who was your doula? What’s something about them that will always stick with you?