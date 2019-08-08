Fotógrafa clica momento exato em que mãe tem contração durante o trabalho de parto

Por Victória Bravo

A fotógrafa de nascimentos Meredith Westin clicou o momento impressionante em que uma contração que fica evidente na barriga da mãe e impressionou os seguidores da sua página no Instagram.

A profissional que documenta nascimentos é de Minneapolis, Minnesota, já havia conseguido capturar este momento impressionante em outra foto.

“Este momento me deteve e ser capaz de capturar o pico de uma contração desta mãe foi uma emoção! Você pode ver o bebê lá dentro? O bebê está de cabeça para baixo e de costas… e suas costas estão curvadas ao longo da curva da barriga da sua mãe. O parto é incrível. Corpos são incríveis”, escreveu.

No vídeo a seguir, a educadora perinatal Liz Chalmers explica como ocorrem as contrações com uma bexiga e uma bola de ping-pong. Confira:

