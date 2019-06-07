Ex-'homem mais forte do mundo' mostra incrível mudança: perdeu mais de 40 quilos
O inglês Eddie Hall virou uma celebridade depois de se tornar o "Homem Mais Forte do Mundo" em 2017. No entanto, seu presente é muito diferente e ele passou por uma incrível mudança.
Devido a uma rotina pesada de atividades, Eddie começou a ter problemas de saúde e precisou mudar sua rotina de vida.
View this post on Instagram
What a difference a couple of years can make on the left around 196kg / 31.5stone and on the right around 165kg / 26stone Both I’m very proud of but my insides are thanking me for losing the weight and getting fit again for sure now!!! How did I do it???? Hard work, dedication and the right supplements @myoband 👈👈👈 #Oblivion #Transformation Big Love The Beast
Desta forma, ele começou um hábito que visava reduzir gradualmente as calorias que consumia diariamente.
Junto com isso, Hall iniciou um treinamento muito mais variado, com o qual ele parou de se dedicar apenas para fortalecer os músculos.
Ele conseguiu reduzir mais de 40 quilos, entre 2017 e 2019, apenas com base na dieta e exercício. Hall também revelou no Instagram que conseguiu perder nove quilos nos últimos 17 dias, um recorde pessoal.
Sua chave : "Eu me exercitava por mais de 3 horas todos os dias, dormia 8 horas por noite e bebia 7 litros de água". Também tinha uma dieta rica em frutas e vegetais. Confira:
View this post on Instagram
17 day fat loss challenge comes to an end…. Watch it on my YouTube channel’ link in BIO!!!! I lost 20lbs in total but regardless of my weigh in I gauged my success by the mirror and the results by eye. I exercised for 3+ hours every day, I used Oblivion from @myoband to maintain high protein intake to keep my muscle mass on, I used @prepkitchenuk meals to get decent nutrition on point and kept the carbs down, I slept 8 hours a night and drank 7 litres of water a day with plenty of fruit and veg!! #BackUpYourBullshit Big Love The Beast
