Ex-'homem mais forte do mundo' mostra incrível mudança: perdeu mais de 40 quilos

What a difference a couple of years can make on the left around 196kg / 31.5stone and on the right around 165kg / 26stone Both I’m very proud of but my insides are thanking me for losing the weight and getting fit again for sure now!!! How did I do it???? Hard work, dedication and the right supplements @myoband 👈👈👈 #Oblivion #Transformation Big Love The Beast