Ex-'homem mais forte do mundo' mostra incrível mudança: perdeu mais de 40 quilos

Por Wellington Botelho

O inglês Eddie Hall virou uma celebridade depois de se tornar o "Homem Mais Forte do Mundo" em 2017.  No entanto, seu presente é muito diferente e ele passou por uma incrível mudança.

Devido a uma rotina pesada de atividades, Eddie começou a ter problemas de saúde e precisou mudar sua rotina de vida.

Desta forma, ele começou um hábito que visava reduzir gradualmente as calorias que consumia diariamente.

Junto com isso, Hall iniciou um treinamento muito mais variado, com o qual ele parou de se dedicar apenas para fortalecer os músculos.

Ele conseguiu reduzir mais de 40 quilos, entre 2017 e 2019, apenas com base na dieta e exercício. Hall também revelou no Instagram que conseguiu perder nove quilos nos últimos 17 dias, um recorde pessoal.

Sua chave : "Eu me exercitava por mais de 3 horas todos os dias, dormia 8 horas por noite e bebia 7 litros de água". Também tinha uma dieta rica em frutas e vegetais. Confira: 


