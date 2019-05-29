Chernobyl: Fotógrafo registra imagens impactantes durante visitas ilegais à Zona Morta

View this post on Instagram

April 26th, the anniversary of Chernobyl disaster. Fresh painted radiation warning signs ready to be put around the zone. In the ghost town of Pripyat, inside Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, there is a factory where workers paint the radiation warning signs worn by time and weather. Pripyat, Chernobyl exclusion zone, Ukraine From the long term Project "Chernobyl stories" https://www.pierpaolomittica.com/projects/chernobyl-stories/