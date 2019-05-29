Chernobyl: Fotógrafo registra imagens impactantes durante visitas ilegais à Zona Morta

Por Metro Internacional

Segundo um artigo da National Geographic, cerca de 200 toneladas de material radioativo apodrecem sob uma estrutura de contenção de aço dentro de Chernobyl, o palco da pior catástrofe nuclear da história do nosso planeta.

Em 26 de abril de 1986, uma explosão no reator da usina nuclear da cidade lançou uma nuvem de poeira radioativa que contaminou milhões de hectares em toda a Ucrânia, Bielorrússia e Rússia. A tragédia evacuou milhares de pessoas e afetou de forma irreversível a saúde de muitas.

Atualmente, 32 anos depois, alguns indivíduos ignoram os perigos da  radiação e voltam ao local para explorar o que resta desse pedaço do mundo. Esses curiosos são denominados Stalkers.

Vestidos como exploradores e chegando a passar dias vagando pelas florestas,  vilarejos e até encontrando pessoas que vivem na cidade, os "aventureiros" entram na zona de forma ilegal, com roupas camufladas.

O fotógrafo Pierpaolo Mittica acompanhou uma dessas expedições e compartilhou a experiência no seu instagram @pierpaolomittica.

Veja: 

View this post on Instagram

#natgeo100contest

A post shared by Pierpaolo Mittica (@pierpaolomittica) on

View this post on Instagram

Chernobyl 30 years after. Vladik, 7 years old and Igor, 6 years old, live in Radinka, one of the most contaminated village around the Chernobyl exclusion zone Radinka is an highly contaminated village located 300 meters from the border of the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Professor Bandazhevsky, the last four years has been studying the impact of internal contamination on children living in Radinka and on the province of Ivankov. The 80% of 3700 children examined, and who live in these lands bordering the exclusion zone, have heart rhythm disorders, directly related to the amount of cesium incorporated in their body. Besides, 30% have an internal contamination by cesium 137 over 50 Bq / kg, level in which they could develop any kind of disease. #contamination #chernobyl #radiation #radioactivity #nucleardisaster #nuclear #exclusionzone #disease #reportage #photojournalism #Radinka #pierpaolomittica

A post shared by Pierpaolo Mittica (@pierpaolomittica) on

No YouTube, outros exploradores também postam vídeos de expedições. Confira um deles:


