Chernobyl: Fotógrafo registra imagens impactantes durante visitas ilegais à Zona Morta
Segundo um artigo da National Geographic, cerca de 200 toneladas de material radioativo apodrecem sob uma estrutura de contenção de aço dentro de Chernobyl, o palco da pior catástrofe nuclear da história do nosso planeta.
Em 26 de abril de 1986, uma explosão no reator da usina nuclear da cidade lançou uma nuvem de poeira radioativa que contaminou milhões de hectares em toda a Ucrânia, Bielorrússia e Rússia. A tragédia evacuou milhares de pessoas e afetou de forma irreversível a saúde de muitas.
View this post on Instagram
April 26th, the anniversary of Chernobyl disaster. Fresh painted radiation warning signs ready to be put around the zone. In the ghost town of Pripyat, inside Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, there is a factory where workers paint the radiation warning signs worn by time and weather. Pripyat, Chernobyl exclusion zone, Ukraine From the long term Project "Chernobyl stories" https://www.pierpaolomittica.com/projects/chernobyl-stories/
View this post on Instagram
The forest burns behind the ghost city of Pripyat. One of the greatest dangers existing in the exclusion zone are fires. Fire burns trees raising radioactive ash that is spread in the air, causing a new nuclear fallout. From the story: "Chernobyl 30 years after" Follow the story on my website: https://www.pierpaolomittica.com/stories/chernobyl-30-years-after/ #photography #photo #photojournalism #photographer #photos #pictures #chernobylzone #chernobyl #pripyat #radiation #radioactive #contamination #nuclearaccident #abandoned #abandonedplaces #color #colors #alone #forgottenplaces #city #town #ghosttown #ghost #fire #sunset #clouds
Atualmente, 32 anos depois, alguns indivíduos ignoram os perigos da radiação e voltam ao local para explorar o que resta desse pedaço do mundo. Esses curiosos são denominados Stalkers.
Vestidos como exploradores e chegando a passar dias vagando pelas florestas, vilarejos e até encontrando pessoas que vivem na cidade, os "aventureiros" entram na zona de forma ilegal, com roupas camufladas.
O fotógrafo Pierpaolo Mittica acompanhou uma dessas expedições e compartilhou a experiência no seu instagram @pierpaolomittica.
Veja:
View this post on Instagram
Chernobyl 30 years after The radioactive fox in pripyat. Chernobyl exclusion zone. #radiation #radioactive #fox #chernobyl #nucleardisaster #nuclearenergy #photography #pripyat #exclusionzone #Kiev #ukraine #photojournalism #nature #contamination #contaminated #pierpaolomittica #natgeo100contest
View this post on Instagram
Chernobyl 30 years after. Vladik, 7 years old and Igor, 6 years old, live in Radinka, one of the most contaminated village around the Chernobyl exclusion zone Radinka is an highly contaminated village located 300 meters from the border of the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Professor Bandazhevsky, the last four years has been studying the impact of internal contamination on children living in Radinka and on the province of Ivankov. The 80% of 3700 children examined, and who live in these lands bordering the exclusion zone, have heart rhythm disorders, directly related to the amount of cesium incorporated in their body. Besides, 30% have an internal contamination by cesium 137 over 50 Bq / kg, level in which they could develop any kind of disease. #contamination #chernobyl #radiation #radioactivity #nucleardisaster #nuclear #exclusionzone #disease #reportage #photojournalism #Radinka #pierpaolomittica
No YouTube, outros exploradores também postam vídeos de expedições. Confira um deles:
