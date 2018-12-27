Americano quebra recorde ao atravessar Antártida sozinho

View this post on Instagram

Day 49: PEACEFUL WARRIOR. When I was 9 years old, my Mom read aloud to me the book The Way of the Peaceful Warrior by Dan Millman @danmillmanpw . It was a seminal moment for me that continues to have deep ripple effects on my life today. I woke up to the wind storm still hammering my tent, but the peaceful warrior that lives inside of me was also awakened. Immediately as I opened my eyes and unzipped my sleeping bag, a deep strength overcame me and I knew today would be special, despite the constant 40mph wind gusts and -25 temperature. I tapped into one of the deepest flow states of my life for the next 13 hours and made my furthest distance of the entire expedition. 33.1 miles!! It’s amazing tapping into this deep inner peace and strength, but let me be clear; I am not unique in this ability. We all have reservoirs of untapped potential and our bodies and spirits are capable of so much more than lies on the surface. Believe that the next time you need more strength than you think you have, it’s inside of you. I promise. #TheImpossibleFirst #letsbepossibletogether