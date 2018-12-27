Americano quebra recorde ao atravessar Antártida sozinho
Um americano de 33 anos completou na quarta-feira (26) um feito inédito na Antártida. Colin O'Brady atravessou o continente a pé, sozinho e sem ajuda, em uma aventura que durou 54 dias e mais de 1,6 mil quilômetros.
Originário do estado de Oregon, ele anunciara sua empreitada em 18 de outubro, em seu canal no YouTube. "Eu me preparei. A minha mente, o meu corpo e o meu espírito", havia dito. "Uma viagem de mil milhas em um território congelado. Esse projeto é dedicado a qualquer um que pense que seus sonhos são impossíveis".
Day 49: PEACEFUL WARRIOR. When I was 9 years old, my Mom read aloud to me the book The Way of the Peaceful Warrior by Dan Millman @danmillmanpw . It was a seminal moment for me that continues to have deep ripple effects on my life today. I woke up to the wind storm still hammering my tent, but the peaceful warrior that lives inside of me was also awakened. Immediately as I opened my eyes and unzipped my sleeping bag, a deep strength overcame me and I knew today would be special, despite the constant 40mph wind gusts and -25 temperature. I tapped into one of the deepest flow states of my life for the next 13 hours and made my furthest distance of the entire expedition. 33.1 miles!! It’s amazing tapping into this deep inner peace and strength, but let me be clear; I am not unique in this ability. We all have reservoirs of untapped potential and our bodies and spirits are capable of so much more than lies on the surface. Believe that the next time you need more strength than you think you have, it’s inside of you. I promise. #TheImpossibleFirst #letsbepossibletogether
O ex-atleta foi acompanhado por um GPS, e todos os detalhes de sua aventura foram publicados diariamente no site olinobrady.com. Equipado com todos os aparatos necessários, Colin carregava um pulk, espécie de trenó nórdico, que transportava cerca de 180 quilos.
Em 1996, um explorador norueguês chamado Borge Ousland atravessara a Antártida sozinho. Entretanto ele contava com a ajuda de um "parafoil", similar a um parapente. Outros aventureiros tiveram a mesma ambição, mas alguns desistiram e tiveram de retornar, enquanto o coronel britânico Henry Worsley morreu, em 2016, no meio da travessia.
Day 50: STRUNG OUT BUT STILL MOVING. I can’t believe I been out here all alone for 50 days. Even having lived it, I can’t quite wrap my mind around it. This wind storm still has not subsided so I spent another day getting beat down. Fingers crossed I catch a break on the weather soon. I’ve been writing a lot about the mental game as it’s clearly the most crucial part of this challenge (or any challenge for that matter). However today I want to honor my body and health. I wholeheartedly believe that nothing in life is more important that being healthy. Without that it’s hard to do or do fully. I’m so fortunate to have parents that instilled that in me from a young age, teaching me the importance of healthy eating and exercise. My dad is an organic farmer so I guess you could say it’s in my blood. Despite feeling exhausted and worn out, I’m grateful for having lived a healthy lifestyle, for without that I’m certain my body would have given up by now. And on the health front, I’m glad to be partnered with @Grandrounds who go above and beyond to guide people to the highest quality healthcare. It’s incredible to know they provide access to medical expertise literally anywhere on the planet! #GrandRounds #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
O'Brady iniciara sua missão em 3 de novembro e terminou a viagem 54 dias depois, em 26 de dezembro. Durante seu café da manhã de Natal, o explorador decidiu cruzar os 125 quilômetros que faltavam de uma só vez. "Enquanto esquentava a água para meu mingau, me veio essa pergunta quase impossível", escreveu no Instagram. "Estava arrumando minhas botas, e esse plano impossível se tornou um objetivo concreto", contou.
32 horas e 30 minutos depois, sem dormir, Colin chegou a seu destino. O jornal americano "The New York Times" descreveu a empreitada como "uma das mais extraordinárias da história polar". Esse não foi o primeiro recorde do aventureiro, que, em 2016, escalou os montes mais altos dos sete continentes, incluindo o Everest, em 132 dias e se tornou o mais rápido "escalador dos sete cumes".