California em cabelo curto: sim, é possível!

View this post on Instagram

#vogastylechallenge Challenge two: It’s time to be SUPER CREATIVE! Go through your wardrobe and TRY to find something with new eyes! Can you wear something in a totally different way? Does something in your wardrobe have something on it that you can use with other clothes? 🤔 When I bought these pants they came with a belt, but one thing I have noticed with my customers is that they don’t always remember that they can remove the belt that comes with the clothing and change it. Not maybe super creative but just wanted to give you this tip, cause my pants changed a lot when I just changed the belt 😊 . By the way, new video up! 9 Fall fashion outfits in Scandinavian style! 😉 Link in bio of course! . . . . . #challenge #blondehair #blondeshorthair #shorthairstyles #skandinaviskstil #scandinavianfashion #fallfashion #fallfashion2019 #scandinavianstyle #autumnvibes🍁 #autumnfashion #fashion2019 #falloutfits #falloutfits2019 #knittedsweater #mystyle #mystylediary #ootdfashion #ootd #pinterest #outfits #outfitideas #säkerstil #nudecolours #minimalisticstyle #secondhand #thriftshopping #vintageclothing #pinterest