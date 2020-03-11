Bolsa de São Paulo interrompe pregão pela segunda vez na semana

A Bolsa de Valores de São Paulo interrompeu pela segunda vez na semana o pregão.

Esse é o chamado circuit breaker, mecanismo acionado quando o índice cai mais que determinado nível.

O circuit breaker foi acionado por volta das 15h20 após o Ibovespa registrar queda de 10,11%. A razão tem sido atribuída à declaração de pandemia global de coronavírus pela Organização Mundial da Saúde.

Na segunda-feira (9) bolsa de valores brasileira, a B3, caiu 12%, chegando a ter os negócios interrompidos durante a manhã. O índice Ibovespa fechou o dia com recuo de 12,17%, aos 86.067 pontos, retornando aos níveis de dezembro de 2018.

A última vez em que a bolsa tinha tido as negociações interrompidas foi em maio de 2017, após a divulgação de conversas do então presidente Michel Temer com o empresário Joesley Batista, dono da JBS.