Grife britânica Burberry lança moletom com 'forca' no pescoço e é acusada de apologia ao suicídio
Em uma nota divulgada para a imprensa nesta terça-feira, 19, a grife britânica Burberry pediu desculpas por uma das peças de seu desfile de outono/inverno de 2019 na Semana de Moda de Londres.
A roupa em questão é um moletom que traz uma corda no pescoço, amarrada da mesma maneira que uma forca.
"Nós pedimos profundas desculpas pelo transtorno causado por um dos produtos que figuraram em nossa coleção de passarela de outono/inverno, 'Tempest"", escreve o diretor-chefe executivo Marco Gobbetti, em nota.
"Embora o design tenha sido inspirado pela temática marinha que esteve presente em toda a coleção, foi insensível e nós erramos".
O moletom chamou a atenção após o relato de uma modelo que participou do desfile em questão, Liz Kennedy, e utilizou seu Instagram para expor o problema.
@burberry @riccardotisci17 Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth. The impressionable youth. Not to mention the rising suicide rates world wide. Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either. There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck. A massive brand like Burberry who is typically considered commercial and classy should not have overlooked such an obvious resemblance. I left my fitting extremely triggered after seeing this look (even though I did not wear it myself). Feeling as though I was right back where I was when I was going through an experience with suicide in my family. Also to add in they briefly hung one from the ceiling (trying to figure out the knot) and were laughing about it in the dressing room. I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was “it’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself” well I’m sorry but this is an issue bigger than myself. The issue is not about me being upset, there is a bigger picture here of what fashion turns a blind eye to or does to gain publicity. A look so ignorantly put together and a situation so poorly handled. I am ashamed to have been apart of the show. #burberry. I did not post this to disrespect the designer or the brand but to simply express an issue I feel very passionate about.
"Suicídio não é fashion. Não é glamuroso ou atrevido", disse. "Como alguém poderia deixar isso passar, e achar que seria tudo bem fazer isso, especialmente em uma coleção dedicada para garotas jovens e a juventude".
Liz conta que se sentiu desconfortável ao ver a peça durante sua prova de roupas. "Eu tenho vergonha de ter sido parte do desfile", expressou. A modelo marcou diretamente os usuários das contas oficiais da Burberry e de seu diretor criativo, Riccardo Tisci.