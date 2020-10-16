Kate Middleton aparece deslumbrante em um vestido azul celeste

View this post on Instagram

Today’s visit highlights how important services like @Tommys and @sandscharity are continuing their support to families across the UK and reduce rates of miscarriage through scientific research. These charities play a pivotal role in helping those affected by the death of a baby, providing expert information and support to families at every stage of their pregnancy. The visit comes during Baby Loss Awareness week, as The Duchess joined medical experts to hear about the work they’re doing on preventative measures and support women who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth. Support for families facing challenges before birth has been a key focus for The Duchess, as the Early Years initiative continues to shine a spotlight on the importance of early childhood.