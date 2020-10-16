Kate Middleton aparece deslumbrante em um vestido azul celeste
Kate Middleton visitou o Centro de Pesquisa de Tommy há alguns dias e simplesmente impactou seus fãs ao usar um vestido azul celeste real supostamente desenvolvido por Emilia Wickstead.
A duquesa de Cambridge combinou o vestido simples a-line com sua máscara floral da Amaia Kids, cinto perto e brincos quadrados dourados da Spells of Love.
Você também pode se interessar:
- O look escoteiro de Kate Middleton que deve virar tendência
- Kate Middleton com calça rosa e tênis transformou uma roupa velha em elegante
- O dia em que Kate Middleton usou um vestido floral igual ao da princesa Diana
View this post on Instagram
Today’s visit highlights how important services like @Tommys and @sandscharity are continuing their support to families across the UK and reduce rates of miscarriage through scientific research. These charities play a pivotal role in helping those affected by the death of a baby, providing expert information and support to families at every stage of their pregnancy. The visit comes during Baby Loss Awareness week, as The Duchess joined medical experts to hear about the work they’re doing on preventative measures and support women who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth. Support for families facing challenges before birth has been a key focus for The Duchess, as the Early Years initiative continues to shine a spotlight on the importance of early childhood.
“A duquesa é certamente ela mesma, mas não há como negar que ela carrega cada pedaço da graça, elegância, beleza, eloqüência, inteligência e grande coração amoroso de Diana”, afirmou uma internauta.
E você, o que achou do look da Kate Middleton? Deixe seu comentário.