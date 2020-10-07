Kate Middleton prova que tênis e elegância podem andar de mãos dadas

View this post on Instagram

#New: A smiley, shining, rading and natural Duchess of Cambridge visited the Old English Garden in Battersea Park today to talk to parent peer groups about how they managed during the Covid-19 pandemic and how important parks and outdoor space is to health and wellbeing. The Duchess met Peter Grigg, CEO of @HomeStartUK, and a group of young mums who had been supported by Home Start, National Childbirth Trust (NCT) The information is from : @life.of.a.duchess