Kate Middleton prova que tênis e elegância podem andar de mãos dadas
Kate Middleton é um fenômeno da moda. Inclusive, já existe um termo para as roupas que a duquesa usa “efeito Kate”. Isso porque após aparecer com um look novo, quase todas as peças são vendidas em algumas horas.
Por este motivo, Kate se tornou referência em estilo. No entanto, diferente do que muitos pensam, a duquesa não fica somente só nos looks clássicos.
Ela também já apareceu algumas vezes em roupas esportivas e demostrou que tênis e elegância podem andar de mãos dadas.
Recentemente, a vimos em uma roupa feminina com calça rosa claro com uma camiseta branca e tênis branco clássico. O look é perfeito para um passeio na natureza em grande estilo.
View this post on Instagram
#New: A smiley, shining, rading and natural Duchess of Cambridge visited the Old English Garden in Battersea Park today to talk to parent peer groups about how they managed during the Covid-19 pandemic and how important parks and outdoor space is to health and wellbeing. The Duchess met Peter Grigg, CEO of @HomeStartUK, and a group of young mums who had been supported by Home Start, National Childbirth Trust (NCT)
Esta roupa lembra o estilo esportivo icônico que ela usava quando vestia um elegante terno verde com tênis branco para participar de atividades esportivas durante um de seus noivados reais.
View this post on Instagram
🏃♀️ Sprint training with young Para-athlete sprinter Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker — today The Duchess of Cambridge joined a special @TeamSportsAid event dedicated to celebrating the role that parents and guardians play in their child's sporting success. SportsAid, which The Duchess has been Patron of since 2013, helps young British sportsmen and women aspiring to be the country's next Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and World Champions. The charity supports over 1,000 athletes each year, the vast majority aged 12 to 18, by helping financially towards training and competition costs. Today The Duchess joined young athletes taking part in a series of track and field activities, before meeting parents and guardians of SportsAid athletes, past and present, to hear about their experiences, the challenges that they face, and about the impact of the support they receive from the charity.
Kate também usou este tipo de calçado com vestidos longos, peças que estão entre as suas preferidas para os dias em que prefere ser casual.
View this post on Instagram
Another previous engagement at Baby Baisics near Amner Hall. No face mask as compliant with guidance at the time of the engagement. I love this look. I will post both outfit details tomorrow. Also love the headband!