Meghan Markle em calças de couro mostra que elegância e conforto está com tudo
Meghan Markle continua a dar aulas de elegância até em casa, e em sua última aparição ela mostrou um traje perfeito para o outono.
A celebridade estava muito elegante em sua sala de estar, sentada em um sofá com seu marido, o príncipe Harry e um de seus cachorros que se juntou à vídeo chamada.
Meghan usou calça de couro marrom, com blusa bege assimétrica de mangas compridas, uma combinação elegante e confortável.
To mark the start of Black History Month in the UK the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had an interview with Evening Standard to call to an end to structural racism in Britain, in hopes of equality During the interview Meghan’s dog Guy made an appearance. Archie was also mentioned! I’ve added both clips to this post, but if you would like to watch the full interview visit the link in my bio
Ela usava o cabelo em um coque baixo, dando um toque ainda mais discreto e sofisticado e parecendo completamente radiante nesta temporada.
"Que linda Meghan é divina", "Adoro o estilo dela", "Adorei esse look, essas cores vão muito bem", "Que fofa a sempre elegante Duquesa", "Ela está dando aulas de elegância", "Adoro a aparência dela”, foram algumas das reações nas redes.