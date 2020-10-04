Meghan Markle em calças de couro mostra que elegância e conforto está com tudo

Por Metro Jornal

Meghan Markle continua a dar aulas de elegância até em casa, e em sua última aparição ela mostrou um traje perfeito para o outono.

A celebridade estava muito elegante em sua sala de estar, sentada em um sofá com seu marido, o príncipe Harry e um de seus cachorros que se juntou à vídeo chamada.

Meghan usou calça de couro marrom, com blusa bege assimétrica de mangas compridas, uma combinação elegante e confortável.

Ela usava o cabelo em um coque baixo, dando um toque ainda mais discreto e sofisticado e parecendo completamente radiante nesta temporada.

"Que linda Meghan é divina", "Adoro o estilo dela", "Adorei esse look, essas cores vão muito bem", "Que fofa a sempre elegante Duquesa", "Ela está dando aulas de elegância", "Adoro a aparência dela”, foram algumas das reações nas redes.

