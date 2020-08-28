As dicas que você deve seguir para usar um blazer velho e ficar na moda
Os blazers sempre foram peças que agregam elegância e formalidade aos looks femininos. Antigamente, esse tipo de vestimenta era usado apenas em escritórios ou eventos de trabalho, porém, hoje, um blazer pode ser a chave para um traje autêntico e moderno.
Uma das grandes vantagens que nossas mães ou avós guardavam de roupas velhas é que podemos encontrar elementos que hoje valem ouro na hora de montar um look. Então, se você guarda aquele blazer velho em casa, é hora de valorizá-lo.
Estas são algumas opções para combinar um blazer antigo
O fantástico desta peça de roupa é que é verdadeiramente versátil, pode utilizá-la tanto para looks formais como informais, basta ter cuidado com a roupa que vai combinar e o resultado será ideal.
Jeans para um look casual
Para aqueles dias de compromissos casuais, você pode misturar peças básicas como camiseta, tênis, jeans e blazer. Isso será o suficiente para parecer bem vestido sem ser muito formal.
So excited for all the blazers to wear this fall! I feel like I would love to have a blue one and a lighter beige one to my collection! Wich colour on a blazer is your favourite?
Com top para um estilo chique
Se o que você quer é que seu estilo seja um pouco mais ousado e sirva para um almoço casual com os amigos, você pode arriscar um top curto.
Com shorts
Para um estilo bem mais urbano, mas com aquele toque de elegância que proporciona equilíbrio, a combinação com shorts clássicos e em tom nude, vai dar uma impressão informal, mas delicada.
if there's a new trend you love, chances are you can find it at your local thrift store from the last time it was trending! love this gingham blazer? madewell has a very similar one they were selling for over $100 and i had my eye on it for months. if there's two things i love, it's gingham and blazers! i spotted this one that i'm wearing on a recent (masked + sanitized) thrift trip and immediately knew it was coming home with me. i'm lucky and privileged to be able to thrift items like this off the rack in my size — not everyone has that luxury. secondhand shopping isn't a solve-it-all solution, but it is one of the ways i personally shop more sustainably. another way? by adding pieces to my closet that can be worn in different season and for different occasions. i already know i'm going to get a ton of wear out of this blazer in future falls and winters, but also knew i could make it work for the current season. it's going to be a great piece to have when i'm back in the office, but it's a fun way to dress up a casual outfit too. buying clothing with versatility and longevity in mind, whether secondhand, ethically-made, or even fast fashion (i totally have zara pants and h&m sweaters i've worn for 5+ years) is an important way you can shop sustainably at any size. what's your favorite trendy item you've thrifted in years past?
Com calças clássicas para um dia de festa
Não tenha medo de calças clássicas como uma dupla ideal com o blazer. Se combinar com um top crop e um cinto que dê cor, ficará perfeito para não perder o estilo. Adicione também acessórios para dar brilho.