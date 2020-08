5 looks com calças vermelhas para expressar uma personalidade poderosa

View this post on Instagram

Still my fave colour to wear. Other than black. And white. #red STYLE TIP: Much like pockets, pleats on the front of your pants create volume and can make you appear larger in abdominal/hip area than you truly are. One simple way to balance out width or volume in the hips is to draw the eye up or create width or volume at the shoulders. This can be done with colour, detailing or the structure of the clothing.