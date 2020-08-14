Fenty Beauty: a marca de maquiagem da Rihanna chega ao Brasil e aqui está onde você pode comprar
Após muita espera, a Fenty Beauty, marca de maquiagem da Rihanna, está chegando ao Brasil. A partir de 18 de agosto, os consumidores brasileiros terão a oportunidade de comprar base, iluminador em bastão e os batons líquidos da cantora. A venda será realizada exclusivamente pelo site da Sephora.
Confira alguns produtos da marca
View this post on Instagram
🗣This ain’t the little leagues, y’all! We’re PROS in that #PROKISSRLIPBALM! 😜 Prep your lips in this moisturzing and smooth shea and mango seed butter formula in 3 NEW shades: ‘Pinch Me’ 👌🏾— sheer pink ‘Latte Lips’ ☕️— sheer neutral pink ‘Cocoa Drizzle’ 🍫💦— sheer chocolate Available now at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk and #SephorainJCP
View this post on Instagram
We don't do dry lips, boo! We keep 'em hydrated 💦 and prepped with #PROKISSRLIPBALM, now available in 3 new creamy, sheer shades for smooth lipstick application! Shop em all at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk and #SephorainJCP. #LATTELIPS ☕️– sheer neutral pink #COCOADRIZZLE 🍫– sheer chocolate #PINCHME 👌🏽– sheer pink Photography by: @byalissaashley
View this post on Instagram
Fully-exposed lashes like neva before with new limited-edition mini #FULLFRONTALMASCARA in 'Mi$$ Merlot'🍷– burgundy — and 'Ivy League'🌱– forest green! Lift and lengthen every lash with the unique flat-to-fat brush and rounded tip for those hard-to-reach spots! Available now at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk and #SephorainJCP!
View this post on Instagram
Keepin it cute n cozy in matte, shimmer and glitter burgundy and neutral shades with #SNAPSHADOWS 9 in 'Wine'🍷Slay these 6 smooth shades or pair and snap this palette with any of our 9 other #SNAPSHADOWS for your own unique combo! Now available at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk and #SephorainJCP!