Fenty Beauty: a marca de maquiagem da Rihanna chega ao Brasil e aqui está onde você pode comprar

Por Metro Jornal

Após muita espera, a Fenty Beauty, marca de maquiagem da Rihanna, está chegando ao Brasil. A partir de 18 de agosto, os consumidores brasileiros terão a oportunidade de comprar base, iluminador em bastão e os batons líquidos da cantora. A venda será realizada exclusivamente pelo site da Sephora.

Confira alguns produtos da marca

