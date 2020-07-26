Converse lança tênis com 40% de materiais reciclados
A importância da moda se tornar cada vez mais sustentável é uma pauta já levantada há algum tempo e algumas marcas estão mudando para atender essa demanda. É o caso da Converse que acaba de lançar seu tênis mais sustentável *e lindíssimo*.
O The Chuck Taylor All Star Crater faz parte de uma ação que reutilizada materiais desperdiçados para produzir novos produtos. O tênis foi produzido com 40% de materiais reciclados.
Confira o resultado:
View this post on Instagram
We’ve joined forces with Nike to transform waste into an eccentric new articulation of the Chuck Taylor All Star – The Chuck Taylor All Star Crater. ⠀ ⠀ Fusing Nike’s Space Hippie innovation with the DNA of our most iconic sneaker, every element is reworked to redesign an all-time classic for a waste-less future. Perfectly imperfect, made from at least 40% recycled content by weight. It’s one of our most sustainable sneakers yet. The aesthetic also formed the basis for our seasonal #ConverseRenew collection, reborn with unique signature star branding to define our canvas with a conscience. ⠀ ⠀ Available now on Converse.com.