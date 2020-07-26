Converse lança tênis com 40% de materiais reciclados

Por Metro Jornal

A importância da moda se tornar cada vez mais sustentável é uma pauta já levantada há algum tempo e algumas marcas estão mudando para atender essa demanda. É o caso da Converse que acaba de lançar seu tênis mais sustentável *e lindíssimo*.

O The Chuck Taylor All Star Crater faz parte de uma ação que reutilizada materiais desperdiçados para produzir novos produtos. O tênis foi produzido com 40% de materiais reciclados.

Confira o resultado:

