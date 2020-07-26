Converse lança tênis com 40% de materiais reciclados

View this post on Instagram

We’ve joined forces with Nike to transform waste into an eccentric new articulation of the Chuck Taylor All Star – The Chuck Taylor All Star Crater. ⁣⁠⠀ ⁣⁠⠀ Fusing Nike’s Space Hippie innovation with the DNA of our most iconic sneaker, every element is reworked to redesign an all-time classic for a waste-less future. Perfectly imperfect, made from at least 40% recycled content by weight. It’s one of our most sustainable sneakers yet. The aesthetic also formed the basis for our seasonal #ConverseRenew collection, reborn with unique signature star branding to define our canvas with a conscience. ⁣⁠⠀ ⁣⁠⠀ Available now on Converse.com.