Em tempo de caos, Dior evoca a fantasia em sua coleção de alta costura

Behind the facade of 30 Avenue Montaigne, the beating heart of the house of Dior can be found in its fabled ateliers. For the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture, @MariaGraziaChiuri recaptured that sense of wonder with miniature dresses contained in a traveling trunk bearing the emblematic Paris facade. Specially handcrafted in Italy, the trunk, which appeared in the enigmatic film directed by @MatteoGarroneOfficial that presented the collection, recalls the Théâtre de la Mode touring exhibition that captivated all who saw it in Europe and the US in the mid-1940s. #DiorCouture © @AdrienDirand