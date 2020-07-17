Em tempo de caos, Dior evoca a fantasia em sua coleção de alta costura

Por Nathalia Marques

Entre os dias 6 e 8 de julho ocorreu a primeira edição digital da Semana de Alta Costura, em Paris, com 30 apresentações. Como já esperado, as mudanças provadas pela pandemia refletiram nos conceitos apresentados pelas marcas.

A Dior, por exemplo, evocou a importância da arte para lidar com o caos. Maria Grazi Chiuri, diretora criativa da Dior, utilizou com referência artistas mulheres do movimento surrealista.

“Imagens surrealistas conseguem tornar visível o invisível. Estou interessada no mistério e na magia, que também são uma maneira de exorcizar a incerteza sobre o futuro”, diz Maria Grazia Chiuri sobre sua coleção de alta-costura Outono-Inverno 2020-2021.

A Dior apresentou sua coleção por meio de um fashion filme que contava com designs em manequins de tamanhos reduzidos.

O filme conta com alta produção e, apesar de enaltecer as mulheres artistas, não apresentou nenhuma diversidade racial.

Confira os looks da Dior apresentados na Semana de Alta Costura

