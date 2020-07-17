Em tempo de caos, Dior evoca a fantasia em sua coleção de alta costura
Entre os dias 6 e 8 de julho ocorreu a primeira edição digital da Semana de Alta Costura, em Paris, com 30 apresentações. Como já esperado, as mudanças provadas pela pandemia refletiram nos conceitos apresentados pelas marcas.
A Dior, por exemplo, evocou a importância da arte para lidar com o caos. Maria Grazi Chiuri, diretora criativa da Dior, utilizou com referência artistas mulheres do movimento surrealista.
“Imagens surrealistas conseguem tornar visível o invisível. Estou interessada no mistério e na magia, que também são uma maneira de exorcizar a incerteza sobre o futuro”, diz Maria Grazia Chiuri sobre sua coleção de alta-costura Outono-Inverno 2020-2021.
A Dior apresentou sua coleção por meio de um fashion filme que contava com designs em manequins de tamanhos reduzidos.
O filme conta com alta produção e, apesar de enaltecer as mulheres artistas, não apresentou nenhuma diversidade racial.
Confira os looks da Dior apresentados na Semana de Alta Costura
Behind the facade of 30 Avenue Montaigne, the beating heart of the house of Dior can be found in its fabled ateliers. For the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture, @MariaGraziaChiuri recaptured that sense of wonder with miniature dresses contained in a traveling trunk bearing the emblematic Paris facade. Specially handcrafted in Italy, the trunk, which appeared in the enigmatic film directed by @MatteoGarroneOfficial that presented the collection, recalls the Théâtre de la Mode touring exhibition that captivated all who saw it in Europe and the US in the mid-1940s. #DiorCouture © @AdrienDirand
The emblematic 'Bar' suit, from Monsieur Dior's revolutionary debut collection of 1947, receives an Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture reinterpretation by @MariaGraziaChiuri in alabaster crêpe. As captured by photographer @BrigitteNiedermairStudio, the endlessly reinvented jacket has been reinvented once more, sensually draped around the torso, rising to a narrow neck and flaring from the softly gathered waist into a natural peplum. #DiorCouture
Captured in a suitably Surrealist reimagining of the staircase at 30 Avenue Montaigne by @BrigitteNiedermairStudio, two miniature evening looks from the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture by @MariaGraziaChiuri highlight the remarkable work of the atelier flou where combinations of dramatically architectural volumes and elaborate embellishments, such as specially created tinted guipure lace, are rendered light as air. #DiorCouture
Female Surrealist artists were a key source of inspiration for the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri, as captured by photographer @BrigitteNiedermairStudio. A tarot motif by Leonora Carrington was reinterpreted as a hand-painted checkerboard shimmering with gold thread, while another tarot by Jacqueline Lamba – 'Baudelaire Génie d'Amour', © Adagp, Paris 2020 – translated as a striking leather-inset and embroidered cashmere coat. #DiorCouture
With the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection, @MariaGraziaChiuri explored a broad range of interpretations of femininity, and two contrasting versions are captured here in images by @BrigitteNiedermairStudio. A quote about repressed expression by Belgian Surrealist poet Marcel Mariën – 'Le Tableau Blanc', 1953, © Adagp, Paris 2020 – is embroidered in bias rouleaux across a tulle dress, while the spirit of artist Dorothea Tanning erupts as a flamboyant fluttering of pleats in a show-stopping shantung coat. #DiorCouture.