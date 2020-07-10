Os looks de inverno da Rihanna são perfeitos e aqui estão as provas
Por Nathalia Marques
Riri, além de uma excelente cantora e empresária, também se destaca por seu street style perfeito. Seja no verão ou no inverno, ela é perfeita para que possamos nos inspirar. Já que os tempos frios chegaram, decidimos selecionar alguns looks de inverno da Rihanna.
Vem ver!
